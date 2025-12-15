Broncos Player Grades From Playoff-Clinching Win Over Packers

The Denver Broncos upset the Green Bay Packers and clinched a playoff spot. The Broncos aren't in a position to clinch the division or even the top playoff seed next week, but could use some help to do so.

Denver put out a great showing against the toughest team left on its schedule, though the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers remain and shouldn’t be overlooked. There were issues with the Broncos' defense, primarily in the first half, raising concerns about those other two teams coming on the schedule.

Offensively, the Broncos got it done. It was a good showing all around, and this week's grades reflect it, though it’d be nice to see a complete game from this team on both sides of the ball, which the Broncos haven’t produced yet this season.

MVPs

Offensive MVP: Quinn Meinerz | RG | Grade: 89.7

This was a near-perfect game for the Broncos' right guard. While the run game was inconsistent, Meinerz dominated his assignments and was lights-out in pass protection.

Defensive MVP: Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 78.9

The star corner played like one against the Packers and had his best game of the season. There were issues at times with the zone coverage Denver was using, but Surtain was clean and consistent.

Quarterback

Bo Nix | Grade: 85.3

This was, without a doubt, the best game of Nix’s career. He was aggressive in a calculated manner, on point with his ball placement, and technically sound.

There were some poor decisions and throws that could’ve been interceptions, knocking his grade down from a 94.7, which would’ve been his highest ever mark.

The Positive

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA: Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates following a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Troy Franklin | WR | Grade: 78.6

The Broncos' zone-merchant had another big game against the Packers' zone coverage. What stood out most was how Franklin did after the catch and how he fought through contact at the catch point to secure the ball.

Courtland Sutton | WR | Grade: 77.4

Whenever the Broncos need a play, they only need to look Sutton's way. That has been the case all season long, and again vs. the Packers.

Luke Wattenberg | C | Grade: 76.7

Ever since Wattenberg signed his extension, his play has taken the next step. While he was solid before the extension and a guy you can live with, he has looked like one of the best centers in the NFL since signing.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 74.8

Bonitto was a force against the Packers as he picked up four pressures and created chaos for the Packers' offensive line. He may also have had the best play of his career as a run defender, working through the block to make a big tackle for a loss.

Dondrea Tillman | OLB | Grade: 72.5

The Broncos' depth at edge rusher will be highlighted, as Tillman has played at a level where he could start or be the third rusher for almost every other team. Denver has found itself a gem.

Jonah Elliss | OLB | Grade: 70.2

Elliss consistently finds ways to make an impact when he's on the field. The only issue with him this year has been the time he has missed due to injury.

The Negative

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

RJ Harvey | RB | Grade: 43.5

The rookie running back didn’t continue his emergence as a runner after the game he had against the Las Vegas Raiders. His fumble came from holding the ball loosely, which he has done all season, and the Packers made a point to go after it.

Alex Singleton | LB | Grade: 43.5

There are issues with Singleton when it comes to coverage, especially in zone, where he seems to get lost in the play. The Packers exploited Singleton being out of position multiple times.

Alex Palczewski | LG | Grade: 44.8

There are two or three instances every game where Palczewski stands there watching a defender run by him. The Broncos have a lot of issues with their run game, and he has been one of the biggest. Hopefully, Ben Powers is back sooner rather than later.

Riley Moss | CB | Grade: 46.2

The interception and pass breakup were great, and Moss had a few other plays, but his technique was a mess. He lost his assignment multiple times, and thankfully, it wasn’t attacked as much as it could have been.

Dre Greenlaw | LB | Grade: 47.1

This defense has a discipline issue with its assignments, and Greenlaw is a major culprit. Not only was that an issue with him vs. Green Bay, but he missed two tackles and allowed a near-perfect passer rating when targeted, including a touchdown in coverage.

Nate Adkins | TE | Grade: 57.4

It wasn’t the best start from Adkins in his first game back in a while, but he bounced back to put together a relatively solid game. There were still some issues, but Denver benefited from having him back on the field.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) takes a snap during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 75.1

Outside of one game this season, Bolles has been phenomenal. He maintained his high level of play against the Packers, allowing zero pressures.

Adam Trautman | TE | Grade: 64.7

It was an atrocious start to the season for Trautman, but he has found his footing and been playing good football for the past few weeks. While he hasn’t looked like a No. 1 tight end for Denver, he has looked like a good quality blocking No. 2, which is what his role was meant to be.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Grade: 53.1

Cooper has lacked lane discipline on his outside rushes and has given opposing quarterbacks a consistent avenue to escape, which is a significant concern for Denver's next game. He also missed an obvious tight end screen read because he was so focused on getting a sack.

Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: 48.2

Hufanga struggled with the heavy zone usage from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, though he still made some outstanding plays working downhill. The Broncos need Hufanga to be more reliable in coverage when they do go into zone, which has been an issue all season. The issue has been covered by how often the Broncos are in man coverage.

