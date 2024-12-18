Broncos Release Final Week 16 Injury Report
The Denver Broncos have ruled out cornerback Riley Moss and running back Jaleel McLaughlin for Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced.
Moss has been sidelined since Nov. 24 after suffering an MCL sprain amid the team's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The second-year defender did manage to log a pair of limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing the hope he returns in Week 17.
With Moss inactive once more, rookie CB Kris Abrams-Draine is likely to draw the start opposite Patrick Surtain II, who practiced in full and is good to go despite picking up a minor ankle issue.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
McLaughlin sustained a quad ailment during Sunday's game versus Indianapolis. He did not practice Monday or Wednesday, getting in a limited session Tuesday.
RBs Javonte Williams and Audric Estime should see the bulk of the carries in McLaughlin's absence. With no other backs on the roster, the Broncos may promote Blake Watson from the practice squad for Thursday's primetime contest.
Elsewhere on the injury report, defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers (foot) and D.J. Jones (finger) were full practice participants and will play at Los Angeles.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!