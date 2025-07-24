PFF Believes Broncos Could Entertain Trading CB Riley Moss
With only so many spots to go around on the final roster, the Denver Broncos will likely be forced at some point this summer to part ways with a notable member of their cramped secondary.
According to Pro Football Focus, that notable member is third-year cornerback Riley Moss, who might have lost his starting job to first-round rookie Jahdae Barron — and who, consequently, the sports analytics giant considers a potential trade candidate ahead of the 2025 regular season.
"The Broncos have spent a significant portion of their offseason assets bolstering one of the NFL’s best defenses from a year ago, including drafting cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round. That could leave a player like Moss on the block," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote in an article published Thursday.
"In his first season as a starter, Moss produced a 56.0 PFF coverage grade with a 57.8 PFF overall grade. Still, the Iowa product turned heads early in the year, securing three single-game 72.0-plus PFF coverage grades in the first five contests of 2024," Locker continued.
"How Denver configures its secondary will be telling for Moss’ outlook. The Broncos figure to have two good inside options in Barron and Ja’Quan McMillan, but will the Texas rookie also man the outside CB2 spot next to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II? Denver may retain the 25-year-old Moss as depth, but if his role is constricted, other teams could come calling."
A 2023 third-round pick, Moss was elevated to the CB2 position last season opposite reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. He largely held his own, totaling 65 solo tackles, eight pass deflections, one interception, and a forced fumble — that is, until a November knee injury sidelined his sophomore ascension.
Moss was not as effective upon returning to action, and the Broncos' playoff campaign ended with a blowout loss to Buffalo in the Wild Card round. Three months later, the club used its 20th overall choice on Barron, bypassing other areas of need to strengthen its back end.
“When you’re opposite of Patrick, you’re getting a lot of traffic. He rose to the occasion," head coach Sean Payton said of Moss in June. "He’s someone who’s extremely smart. So studying splits, all the things that allow you to have a chance to be a pretty good corner. I say this, if you’re covering everything, you’re not covering anything. Tight split, minus-2, plus-2, runway. In eliminating routes that can’t be run. He’s having a good offseason.”
With Surtain dominating one side of the field, Moss presumably will compete with Barron to man the other side. Draft pedigree might end up winning out; Barron has already been observed taking first-string reps during the acclimation period of training camp.
If that's the case, and especially if Denver retains slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian, Moss legitimately may find himself on the bubble.
Admittedly, any determinations are much too premature at this juncture. More clarity will come after the ensuing camp practices and preseason games, when the proverbial pack begins to separate.