Broncos' Top Breakout Candidate of 2025 Revealed by PFF
The Denver Broncos have a good, balanced roster, but for it to fully realize its potential, the team needs some players to step up or break out at certain positions. That's especially true on offense, where the Broncos need one of their wide receivers to step up opposite Courtland Sutton.
Denver could also use one of its tight ends or running backs to step up. Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri laid out a breakout candidate for each of the NFL's 32 teams, and his Broncos pick is a new addition to the team: second-round running back R.J. Harvey.
“The first rookie to make the list, and one that should have no problem seeing the field in Sean Payton’s offense after the team spent a second-round pick on the former UCF back," Macri wrote. "Harvey comes into the NFL with a very encouraging production profile, including a 95.1 career rushing grade, which suggests that he can hit the ground running at the next level. After moving on from Javonte Williams in free agency and not signing a replacement, Harvey should immediately establish himself as a workhorse back as a rookie.”
Harvey makes sense, as the Broncos have the infrastructure for a running back to come in and be a stud immediately, especially because of his vision. Denver ranked first in ESPN’s run-block win rate and did well in other run-blocking analytics and metrics. When you add that the Broncos' starting five is returning, to a man, for the 2025 season, it's easy to be optimistic about their run game despite the issues in 2024.
The biggest issue with the Broncos' run game in 2024 was running back Javonte Williams. On plays where Williams wasn’t the ball carrier, Denver ranked first in short-yardage conversion rate, third in three-plus yards before contact rate, fifth in yards before contact per rush, and finished fifth-lowest stuff rate. Williams ranked 46th of 46 backs in yards after contact per rush, 44th of 46 in longest rush, 42nd of 46 in yards per carry, 39th of 46 in fumbles per rush, and 33rd of 46 in stuff rate.
The numbers are similar when you roll it back to 2023, although the Williams' runs ranked in the 30s. As a runner, his loss could be addition by subtraction, and the infrastructure is in place for Harvey to capitalize and find success where Williams couldn’t.
Harvey is far more explosive as a runner and has some of the best vision of all the running backs coming to the 2025 NFL season. His vision earned him praise from Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton and was highlighted as one of the reasons they reportedly had him as the best running back not named Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 draft class.
Even with Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, and the other ball-carriers on the roster, Harvey is the Broncos' top running back. The Broncos didn’t draft him 60th overall to not be their top running back.
Harvey will have every opportunity to become a great running back for the Broncos. He has the vision, speed, burst, and physicality to be successful, as well as the infrastructure around him.
It's on Harvey to go out there and leave it all on the field to achieve the level of success commensurate with his potential. He's a relatively obvious breakout candidate, and the Broncos need him to meet that standard.