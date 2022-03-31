Report: 'No Timetable' for Broncos, Russell Wilson to Open Contract Talks

Despite interest from both parties, the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson have yet to begin discussions on a new contract for the recently-acquired quarterback — and there's currently "no timetable" to do so, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Wednesday.

"The Broncos, under second-year general manager George Paton and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, have been focusing on other areas of free agency and the upcoming draft," Howe wrote. "For Wilson, who organized a throwing session with his new teammates last week in California, he understands the Broncos brass intends to meet at the table in due order."

Wilson, who landed a four-year, $140 million deal from the Seahawks in 2019, is signed through the next two seasons. He's set to earn $19 million in base salary in 2022 and $22 million in 2023, with $5 million roster bonuses pushing his cap hits to $24 million and $27 million, respectively.

As it stands, Wilson is the NFL's sixth-highest-paid QB, taking home $35 million annually, a number now dwarfed by Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers ($50.27 million) and Cleveland's Deshaun Watson ($46 million).

Mutual motivation exists for Denver to extend Wilson, 33, who has designs on playing into his 40s while committing to a franchise that hardly scoffs at the notion.

“We obviously want him here for a long time, but nothing is imminent," general manager George Paton said March 18. "I’m sure we will talk soon. We didn’t make this trade not to have him here for a very long time.”

Considering the state of the rapidly-ballooning market, it'd behoove the Broncos to rip up Wilson's pact sooner rather than later. Finding an agreeable number for the nine-time Pro Bowler will be the biggest challenge. The only challenge.

There's nothing to suggest it won't get done ... eventually.

"Their goal is also to remain aligned beyond the length of his current terms, and they’ll get to work on an updated contract soon enough," Howe wrote.

