WATCH: Russell Wilson Delivers 'First of Many' Deep Balls with Broncos

WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson Uncorks 'Deep Ball' at Nuggets Game

Russ has arrived.

Russell Wilson's inaugural deep pass in Denver came not on gridiron but the hardwood.

Sitting courtside with wife Ciara at Thursday night's Nuggets game, the new Broncos quarterback was presented with a football that he began to autograph — then, after some prompting, launched into the frenzied crowd.

Touchdown.

Many of those inside Ball Arena fixated their eyes on the nine-time Pro Bowl star, who conducted a second-quarter interview with Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV. And all ears were glued to the discussion of the blockbuster trade that brought him to the Broncos.

"Why Denver?" Lombardi asked.

"I think this is a winning football team. I think it's got a chance to win a lot of games," Wilson confidently responded. "Also, the culture. Once I got to meet [head] coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, once I got to meet [general manager] George Paton, and the rest of the guys, I felt really excited about it when everything was going to happen."

Those eyes and ears of success-starved Broncos fans remained on Wilson into Friday afternoon, when the former baseball standout threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Colorado Rockies' season-opener versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A(nother) perfect strike.

Wilson's next meaningful sports-ball toss will occur on soon-to-be familiar grass of the UC Health Training Center as the Broncos are set to begin their 2022 offseason workout program Monday, with a voluntary minicamp to follow from April 25-27.

