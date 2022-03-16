On Wednesday, as the new league year opened, the Denver Broncos were able to make official the blockbuster acquisition of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. To commemorate Wilson's arrival, the Broncos held an introductory press conference with the veteran which included remarks from GM George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

After a lengthy, passionate opening statement, Wilson opened the floor to questions and it didn't take long for a salvo to be directed at him on the subject of the uber-competitive AFC West. Suffice to say, Wilson, who said he came to Denver for one thing ("to win"), relishes the opportunity to vie against juggernauts like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year.

"When it comes to the AFC West, I wanna play against the best," Wilson said. "I don't fear anything, so I'm looking forward to it.'

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Also prowling the AFC West are Pro Bowl quarterbacks like the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr. Throw Wilson into the mix and the AFC West hands down boasts the best quarterback division in the NFL.

Wilson lives for competition and nothing slakes his thirst for it like going toe-to-toe with opponents "at the highest level." This man has already won a lot of games in the NFL, including a Super Bowl, which came at the expense of Peyton Manning and the Broncos.

In 10 years in Seattle, Wilson's Seahawks missed the playoffs twice with him at the helm. If you define a franchise quarterback as a tide that raises all ships, Wilson meets the mark with gusto.

The energy and "juice", to go along with competitive fire, Wilson will inject into a Broncos organization that's been in the NFL doldrums for six excruciatingly long years could spark a chain reaction on par with Manning's meteoric impact back in 2012. The then-36-year-old Manning led Denver to four consecutive AFC West crowns, two Super Bowl berths, and one World Championship.

The Chiefs have won the AFC West each season since Manning hung up his cleats and have been to a pair of Super Bowls, winning one. Wilson aims to upset that power dynamic in the Broncos' favor.

Manning microwaved a winning culture in Denver out of the gates and Wilson is poised to follow suit. At 33 years old, Wilson still has a lot of gas left in his NFL tank and while he's a bit longer in the tooth than the 26-year-old Mahomes, Wilson could play in Denver another 10 years.

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three to four Super Bowls. That's the plan, that's my mindset," Wilson said on Wednesday. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here."

A decade of Broncos football marked by the presence of a charismatic and dynamic franchise quarterback? After the six-year depredations, Broncos Country has learned that, indeed, good things come to those who wait.

Suffering builds character, they say. To close out his opening remarks on Wednesday, Wilson sent a direct message to Broncos fans.

"To Broncos Country, let's ride," Wilson said.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!