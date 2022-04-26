Skip to main content

Russell Wilson Talks what Traits he Prizes when Helping Broncos Scout the Draft

Russell Wilson is an elite quarterback AND a pro scout?

The Denver Broncos' voluntary minicamp began on Monday at UCHealth Training Center where Russell Wilson made his official debut on the practice field in the iconic Orange and Blue. Video highlights demonstrating his rocket arm with pinpoint accuracy, lightning quick feet, and tone-setting demeanor, lit through Broncos Country social media like wildfire.

With the 2022 NFL draft just days away, GM George Paton, head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and the rest of the Broncos' staff are set to select the next generation of players. Acquiring the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks cost Paton two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Franchise QBs are not developed, they’re born and don’t come around very often as Broncos fans fully understand. But not only did Paton acquire a culture-changing, natural-born leader of men, he also found another talent evaluator when it comes to the scouting the draft.

The Broncos have sought Wilson's insights during this pre-draft process, and on Monday, Wilson dished on what traits he prizes when analyzing potential NFL prospects.

“You have to have guys that have that extra tenacity and that ability to really understand the game," Wilson said. "That’s a big part of it. If he’s a receiver, when you throw it to him, does he catch it? Does he get open? Is he tough? Does he block? Can he do all those different things? Does the guy make the team better?”

Wilson, 33, was born in Cincinnati and grew up in Richmond, VA. Originally drafted in 2012 in the third round by Seattle a decade ago, he played his college ball at North Carolina State and Wisconsin. In Seattle, Wilson became an All-Pro, an NFL passing leader, Bart Starr Award winner, and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

“The draft is coming up, and that’s always an exciting time. I remember going back to April 27, 2012, when I was drafted,” Wilson said. “It was such a blessing. To be in the locker room and help lead a bunch of guys and guys who are going to be coming in—it’s my job to make sure we train them up to be the best they can possibly be and have the best careers they can have.”

There’s no doubt that offensive leadership is in complete control with Wilson at the helm of Hackett’s offense. Wilson's work ethic, preparation, and the sacrifices he's made to master his craft have become legendary.

So, what advice does the former underdog whose height was so criticized coming out of college, have for incoming rookies?

“At the end of the day, no matter how tall or how small you are, you have an opportunity. Once you get the opportunity, all I’ve ever said is I need one person to give me a chance—one team,” Wilson explained. “I always say dreams come true when you capitalize on opportunities, so take advantage of them. I was fortunate to take advantage of mine, but I still have more to do. I still have some more opportunities to take advantage of.”

