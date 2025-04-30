Broncos Found: Scouting Third-Round DL Sai'vion Jones
Just when fans thought the Denver Broncos were done making Day 2 picks, they traded up into the back end of the third round to draft LSU defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones. The pick preempts the potential loss of three current Broncos D-linemen entering a contract year, giving the team some depth for the present and the future.
But what does Jones bring to the table and what does he need to work on as a young pro? Let's examine his scouting report to find out.
Biography
Jones will turn 24 in July. He was recruited to LSU by Jamar Cain, the Broncos' current defensive line coach.
Size & Athleticism
Jones is a big defensive front player with the size (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) and athleticism to play multiple spots on the front, depending on the down, distance, and situation.
Key Statistic
Jones took a huge step forward in 2024. He went from 426 pass rush snaps in 2022 and 2023, totaling 32 pressures and eight sacks, to 349 rushing snaps with 43 pressures and five sacks in 2024.
Pros
Jones is a relentless player who never gives up on a play and will always keep fighting to make something happen. He has a good awareness of what is happening in the backfield and is rarely caught off guard by misdirection or fakes, but it does come at a cost. The balance as a pass rusher is there, and he is seldom knocked off his feet.
Jones has some well-developed pass rush moves, including a dangerous spin-counter move that he knows how to set up. He has the sense to get blockers off-balance and then spin against their balance to make a play. It's also extremely rare to see him get bullied beyond the arc or to a point where he isn’t creating pressure on the pocket and making the quarterback uncomfortable.
Jones' motor is non-stop, and he will chase down quarterbacks when they get out of the pocket. He has good burst to bridge the gap quickly between him and the ball carrier. Despite his size and build, Jones also has a good bend and can change direction quite well.
Cons
While Jones has a heavy and powerful punch, his timing can often be off, which lessens the impact it has on blockers. He can also struggle to properly diagnose plays properly, especially blocking concepts in the run game, and this can lead to him getting washed out of the lane. The power is there to set a strong edge or hold up at the point of attack, but he may miss a blocker coming in working laterally.
While Jones has the power and explosive get-off, he has issues converting it with power. This can lead to him getting stuck or delaying his ability to make a play. Jones can also get stuck on blockers and will need a lot of development to disengage from them.
Jones also has some issues with missed tackles due to various reasons, including technique, balance, and even power, all of which need improvement. He has good length but needs to learn how to use it effectively.
Fit with Broncos
After the Broncos drafted Jones, GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton discussed his versatility and how they could utilize him at various positions on the defensive front. There's a lot to work with when it comes to Jones's ability, and that versatility helps provide depth at two positions.
The Broncos will utilize him as a 3-4 defensive end, as their third man on the rotation behind Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers, and that was needed. Jones has the potential to be a starter in 2026, allowing Denver to move on from Franklin-Myers if they are unable to reach an extension or decide to let him walk.
