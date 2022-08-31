The Seattle Seahawks have decided which signal-caller will duel with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the season-opener on Monday Night Football. Following a preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Geno Smith would be their starter to open the season.

“Geno was solid in his outing, and Geno is going to start the opener. He's earned it; he's earned the job.” Carroll said. “Geno, he knows our stuff and he does really well and he understands it and he can manage everything that we're doing and he's good about the football. He'll give us the best chance to play great football right off the bat."

Smith's eight seasons in the league have totaled 6,917 yards passing with a 34-to-37 TD-to-interception ratio. In 45 career games, he's managed to start 34 of them with only 13 wins.

Smith sat behind Wilson for three years in Seattle. Shane Waldron will be the offensive coordinator for Seattle for a second season, so Smith will have continuity heading into 2022.

This announcement dashes any hopes of a revenge game for Drew Lock as he loses his second quarterback battle in as many years. He had a lot of ground to make up after he missed Seattle's second preseason due to COVID-19 protocol. Lock's hopes of being a starter were further buried after his lackluster performance in that loss to the Cowboys where he threw three picks to just one touchdown.

With the Broncos solidifying their 53-man roster, Wilson’s return to Seattle is only a few short weeks away. The Seattle crowd is sure to be as intense as ever, regardless of its starting QB.

The Broncos will have a chance to show the NFL what they are made of and remind the Seahawks what could have been had they surrounded Wilson with a talented roster.

