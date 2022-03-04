Skip to main content
Player(s)
Russell Wilson
Team(s)
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'No Intention' of Trading Russell Wilson

On to Plan C for the Broncos.

Neither the Green Bay Packers nor the Seattle Seahawks appear willing to unseat their superstar quarterback.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll affirmed Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team has "no intention" of trading Russell Wilson, who's persistently toyed with the idea of playing elsewhere in 2022.

"At this time of year, there's conversations about everybody," Carroll said regarding Wilson trade chatter, via ESPN.com. "We're talking about everybody. And that's commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players -- particularly marquee players -- and that's not changed. It's been the same every year we've been here. So it's the same as it's been.

"We have no intention of making any move there, but the conversations, [general manager John Schneider] has to field those. He always has. But nothing specific to that."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Carroll's comments indirectly confirmed a Feb. 25 report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who expects Wilson to stay put until Seattle has a "better" alternative under center. They also echoed that of Wilson himself, who said on March 1, "Seattle’s the place I’m at right now and I love it.”

Read More

The hullabaloo surrounding Wilson's future with the Seahawks crescendoed last December when ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported the nine-time Pro Bowl passer would "strongly consider" waiving his no-trade clause for three teams: the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and the Denver Broncos. Schultz revealed Wilson's consternation stemmed from general manager John Schneider and Schneider's inability to protect the regularly-sacked 33-year-old.

The Broncos reportedly expressed a mutual interest in Wilson and would "try for" his acquisition, provided he became available and Aaron Rodgers remained in Green Bay, as anticipated. Rodgers is likely to sign a short-term contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in league history.

With both QBs presumably off the table, Denver may pivot to the free-agent market, targeting a veteran mercenary (Jameis Winston? Mitchell Trubisky?) to compete with Drew Lock for the starting job. Failing that, the organization could use a premium draft pick on a rookie signal-caller such as Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, or Matt Corral — all of whom met with Broncos brass at the Combine.

"It’s the most important position in sports, so we’re always looking," GM George Paton said Tuesday in Indianapolis. "We do have Drew Lock under contract, we have ‘Ryp’ [QB Brett Rypien]. But we’re always looking. No stone unturned to find that guy. We know we need better play out of the quarterback position. So we’re going to be aggressive.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Russell WilsonSeattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.
News

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'No Intention' of Trading Russell Wilson

By Zack Kelberman16 minutes ago
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
News

Report: Broncos Met with Ole Miss QB Matt Corral at NFL Combine

By Keith Cummings1 hour ago
Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (left) and Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (QB13) pose during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

NFL Combine Athletic Testing: Risers & Fallers | QBs, WRs, TEs

By Erick Trickel1 hour ago
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High
News

Broncos Awarded Coveted Draft Honor as Voted by NFL Peers

By Nick Kendell19 hours ago
Kareem Jackson
News

Exploring Odds of Broncos Getting '23 Compensatory Draft Picks After '22 Free Agency

By Bob Morris19 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) drops to throw a pass against the Temple Owls in the first half at Nippert Stadium.
Draft

NFL Combine Measurements: Biggest Risers & Fallers | QBs, WRs, TEs

By Erick Trickel21 hours ago
Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) and defensive end Keir Thomas (4) during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
News

Broncos Select FSU Edge Jermaine Johnson II at Pick 9 in Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0

By Nick Kendell22 hours ago
George Paton general manager of the Denver Broncos talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
News

Here Are Broncos' Top Tier-2 Veteran QB Options

By Mike Evans22 hours ago
USATSI_13738432
News

Broncos Address Whether TE Noah Fant's Fifth-Year Option Will be Exercized

By Zack KelbermanMar 3, 2022