Report: Broncos Called Bears About Trade-Up for Pick No. 9
The Denver Broncos were linked to multiple trade rumors ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Most of the rumors tapped the Broncos as looking to trade up in the draft.
However, the Broncos stood pat at No. 12 overall, drafting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, whom both head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton said was their 'guy.' Five quarterbacks were selected in the top 10 of the draft, making Nix the sixth signal-caller taken within the first 12 picks.
But was Nix really Payton's 'guy?' The Broncos may have had higher grades on, say, USC's Caleb Williams or LSU's Jayden Daniels, but Payton and Paton knew those prospects were always going to be out of reach.
However, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy could be a different story, especially in light of a new report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Payton claims he "bluffed" on any "trade talks" to move up from No. 12 overall, but according to Fowler, the Broncos at least called the Chicago Bears about pick No. 9.
The reasons for that call are up for speculation, though. The Minnesota Vikings may have taken the bait, trading up to the No. 10 spot to land McCarthy, but there's no way of knowing that for sure.
"I was actively involved in trying to pretend we were moving forward," said Payton, seemingly a nod to baiting Minnesota into moving up from No. 11, which the Vikings did, taking over the Jets' No. 10 slot.- Jeremy Fowler/ESPN
Turns out Payton was indeed calling around. The Bears heard from Denver and one other team while on the clock at No. 9. It wasn't clear at the time which player Denver was targeting in any potential trade up, or if it even had a target.
But the Broncos have made clear they were all-in on Bo Nix -- "'our guy the whole way," as one source put it.
Here's to assuming Denver wanted the Vikings to take McCarthy off the board, clearing the way for Nix, since the teams picking in the 9-10-11 range were unlikely to be in the market for him.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Rumors swirled pre-draft that Payton was enamored with McCarthy, but they mostly sprung up after the NFL Combine, which is also when the National Champion quarterback's stock skyrocketed. However, Nix was consistently linked to the Broncos throughout the entire run-up to the draft.
I don't doubt that Payton liked McCarthy, and I would certainly believe that the savvy coach utilized a few tricks of the football espionage trade to not only clock the Broncos' intentions, but also manipulate teams around them. Occam's Razor suggests that the simplest explanation is more often than not, the correct one.
The simplest explanation is that Payton took a look at the QB class, evaluated Denver's draft capital and resources, and deduced that Nix was the best option to satisfy all the unique demands and conditions the Broncos had. If Payton was right to bet on Nix at No. 12 overall, none of this speculation will quickly become water under the bridge.
All signs point to Nix not only being Payton's preferred guy at No. 12, but also that he's poised to open the season as the Broncos' QB1. Many fans might find it interesting how the draft sausage gets made, but like most culinary patrons, their main priority is that it looks and tastes good.
Time will tell whether Broncos Country gets that football umami sense of satisfaction when it comes to Nix. I, for one, will be making sure to get a reservation at Payton's Place because the reviews of his past quarterback establishments have always been stellar.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!