Vet ILB Kwon Alexander Playing at 'Real High Level' for Broncos
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton commended new inside linebacker Kwon Alexander for playing at "a high real level" over the past two games and suggested the current practice-squadder could soon be signed full-time to the active roster.
“Yes," Payton said Wednesday. "In other words, we brought in two veteran linebackers (ILB Kwon Alexander and ILB Zach Cunningham). The good news is that decisions isn’t now, but we brought in both those players because they have a lot of experience. They’ve played at a real high level, and they give us some flexibility.”
Alexander, 30, joined the Broncos' taxi squad on Sept. 25 following stints in Tampa Bay, San Francisco, New Orleans, New York (Jets), and Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-1, 227-pound 'backer led the NFL in solo tackles (108) in 2016 and made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.
Elevated each of the last two weeks — and 11 months removed from tearing his Achilles tendon — Alexander has notched three combined tackles and a fumble recovery across 34 defensive snaps, providing experienced depth behind starting ILBs Cody Barton and Justin Strnad.
Assuming he scores the permanent elevation, the Broncos will continue to deploy a rotation at the off-ball position, and Alexander will continue to mix in when applicable.
“We go back and forth based on what our package is," Payton said. "So a lot of it has to do with who we’re playing. A lot of it has to do with, ‘What’s our personnel? Are we in base? Are we in penny?’ and then, ‘Who are we playing?’ relative to those decisions.”
