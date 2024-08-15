Payton on Broncos QB Zach Wilson: 'I Like What I'm Seeing'
Words were not hard to come by for Sean Payton on Wednesday when the Denver Broncos head man Sean Payton broke down his to-date assessment of quarterback Zach Wilson.
Payton affirmed that Wilson has responded well to his coaching after the former No. 2 overall pick arrived via trade in April — and pointed to Denver's preseason opener as evidence.
“I felt his reps in the game were really good," Payton told reporters. "No. 1, there’s a poise because he’s been there. I felt like he was real comfortable. Again, we were in and out of the huddle and there were no clock issue. All of that was smooth, but then his decision making and he’s aggressive. I like that he’s going to take shots, and he’s got a good live arm I thought he had a real good game and I’m encouraged. I like what I’m seeing. That’s one of the pluses about bringing someone like him in here. That position is so important. The focus on [QB] Bo [Nix] understandably so is when you draft a quarterback in the first round—every one of us recognizes the significance of getting that position settled and having [someone at] that position who we feel like we can win with. When that is unsettled, it’s tough on your team. I liked the way that he played. You felt it on the sidelines. You felt experience and just poise. Even in the timeout where we we’re going to try to draw them offsides, I gave him a hard time. ‘Can your squeaky voice get these guys offside?’ Like I—just challenging him, ‘I’ve never heard your hard count yet. Let’s see.’ So he did it. It’s a good group to work with and I know the offensive coaches feel that way. I feel that way. I like where we’re at right now and that’s encouraging for our team. Because when that’s unsettled and maybe not as far along, then there’s a lot of things you can do well and yet the team sees there’s a ceiling maybe on what you can do.”
Listed as QB2 on the initial depth chart, Wilson entered Sunday's exhibition contest against the Indianapolis Colts roughly midway through the third quarter, taking over for Bo Nix (who relieved Jarrett Stidham). He faintly resembled the ballyhooed draft bust whom the Jets cast off this spring.
Wilson led a pair of scoring drives — another ended in regulation — amid the Broncos' 34-30 victory, finishing 10-of-13 for 117 yards with a team-high 103.7 passer rating and 9.0 yards per completion.
Just a few weeks ago, as his first-string reps began diminishing, Wilson seemed like a potential release candidate, losing unrecoverable ground to Nix and Stidham. Now the momentum has turned.
Wilson won't win the Broncos' starting job — that unofficially belongs to Nix — but at the very least he's making Payton think long and hard about who the prized rookie's backup should be.
"The band's still playing, they have one more song to go," Payton said Wednesday of the QB competition, referring to the Broncos' next preseason game.
