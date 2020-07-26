Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Camp: These Notable Defenders Could be Bubble Players

BobMorris

On Friday, I talked about how the changes for the 2020 NFL season could impact the chances for certain players to make the final roster, whether it's increasing or decreasing those chances.

On the defensive side of the ball, there could be some more interesting battles, given the changes to the practice squad, between its expanded size and no restriction on the number of accrued seasons.

Between certain younger players who might surprise and the possibility the Broncos may want to save some cash, there could be some unexpected moves made.

Let's look at the defensive side of the ball and see how these changes could impact the decisions made by the team.

Defensive Line

For anyone wondering if Shelby Harris could be cut to save money, he has $2.5M in fully guaranteed money, so he isn't going anywhere unless he's traded.

A veteran who may be more likely to be cut to save cash is Christian Covington, though the Broncos did guarantee $625,000 of his $1.5M contract.

It doesn't seem likely that the Broncos would cut Mike Purcell, given how well he played for them last season. However, because his $3.25M salary under the second-round restricted free agent tender isn't guaranteed, cutting him is an option. Of course, somebody else on the roster needs to prove he can be a better nose tackle than Purcell.

The one to keep an eye on is DeMarcus Walker. While his game experience is valuable, he's due $1.15M in base salary and it isn't guaranteed.

Because four defensive linemen are near locks to make the roster (Harris, Jurrell Casey, Dre'Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim) and a fifth is a likely lock (Purcell), Covington and Walker find themselves in a battle for the sixth spot.

Walker could be added to the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53-man roster, but the Broncos will be keeping an eye on other players, too. Jonathan Harris, Kyle Peko, and Joel Heath will all get their chances.

Outside linebacker

The Broncos typically keep four edge rushers on the roster but might add a fifth, with one player who may have the edge there.

That player would be Justin Hollins, who the Broncos tried as an off-ball linebacker at times last season. He may be a better fit as an edge rusher, but he does have value on special teams.

As for the rest, we don't need to debate about the starters, but the backup position battles will be interesting. Though the Broncos could save $1M in cash by cutting Jeremiah Attaochu, he fit so well in the defense last season that it's hard to see the Broncos cutting him just to save money.

The one to keep an eye on is the fourth edge rusher spot because 2020 seventh-round pick Derrek Tuszka holds a lot of intrigue. Malik Reed, who stood out in the preseason last year, could find himself in a battle to make the active roster.

Between Tuszka and Reed, it's likely whoever doesn't make the roster gets added to the practice squad.

Off-ball linebacker

While there's a chance the Broncos could cut Todd Davis to save $4.5M in cash and cap space ($500,000 of his base salary is fully guaranteed), it doesn't make much sense, given his talent comes at a reasonable price and he is a locker room leader.

But the depth positions are a different story. While Josey Jewell hasn't shown enough to be a starter, he showed promise on special teams last season.

That could put veteran Joe Jones on notice. Though he's only due $825,000 in base salary, and is a good special teams player, the Broncos could prefer to go with a younger player.

And that brings me to Justin Strnad, whose 2020 Draft stock fell because of his health, but his talent is good and he could fit Vic Fangio's scheme well. If he stands out in training camp, Jones could be expendable.

If Strnad needs more time, he's a practice squad candidate. But Jones still isn't safe, because Josh Watson got some playing time last season and could push to make the main roster, too.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cornerback

Barring injury, it's safe to say that A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, and Michael Ojemudia will make the roster.

De'Vante Bausby did show promise last season before suffering a neck injury. He likely does have a leg up on making the roster.

However, let's not rule out Isaac Yiadom just yet. While he has yet to make an impact, it's not unusual for a third-round pick to not blossom until his third season. Perhaps this is the year he hits the mark.

As for other players, it all depends on whether the Broncos keep five or six cornerbacks on the main roster. Either way, I wouldn't be surprised if the Broncos keep two corners on the practice squad.

So it possible that Davontae Harris, who has NFL experience, and Essang Bassey, an undrafted rookie, will both be part of the Broncos in some capacity. If neither makes the 53-man roster, they are ideal practice squad candidates.

Safety

We know the two starters have their spots secured, so all that remains to be seen is who claims the depth spots and how many total safeties make the active roster.

Duke Dawson is listed as a cornerback, but he played some snaps at safety last year. Trey Marshall showed promise in limited time, too. Both could be candidates to take the third safety spot, but it wouldn't surprise me if both make the active roster.

From there, it depends on whether the Broncos stick with four safeties or keep five. But players such as Alijah Holder, P.J. Locke, and Kahani Smith could still make the practice squad. Depending on how the Broncos prioritize roster and practice squad spots, all three could be retained in some capacity.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos One of 12 Teams Whose COVID-19 Plan has Been Accepted by NFL

The Broncos' Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan has been rubber-stamped by the NFL, which makes UC Health Training Center open for the business of football.

Chad Jensen

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Douglas Coleman III | S

Could Douglas Coleman III be more than a darkhorse for the Broncos 53-man roster, despite his undrafted rookie status? Here's his outlook.

Erick Trickel

by

Dick Hanky

If Drew Lock is to Become Broncos' Franchise QB, he'll Have to Improve This Key Metric

The Broncos and fans are excited about Drew Lock but this key statistical category is one the young quarterback proved to be lackluster. And that needs to improve dramatically.

Thomas Hall

by

smilinassassin

Broncos Camp: 10 Position Battles with Biggest 2020 Implications

The Broncos are on the doorstep of training camp so here are the 10 key position battles fans should be paying close attention to.

Chad Jensen

by

WSmart

Broncos Camp: What No Preseason Means For Job Security of These Offensive Players

There's no preseason games and the practice squad will be larger. How could that affect the Broncos final offensive roster?

BobMorris

by

0range Crush

DeMarcus Ware Reveals how Von Miller can Sustain Elite Production on Wrong Side of 30

DeMarcus Ware knows how the sausage gets made when it comes to playing rush linebacker in the NFL at an advanced age. Ware continues to pass on his knowledge and experience to Von Miller, who's now on the wrong side of 30.

KeithCummings

by

Brew77

Broncos Agree to Terms with Second-Round WR KJ Hamler

The Broncos signed their rookie second-rounder which gives the team 10 out of 10 draft picks under contract.

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

NFL Insider Predicts Massive Year 2 Breakout for Broncos QB Drew Lock

Is Drew Lock cruising for a dominant and explosive 2020 showing? One NFL insider believes just that, citing high-level executives as his source.

Lance Sanderson

Jerry Jeudy's Hype Video Announcing Rookie Contract Agreement will Give Fans Chills

Jerry Jeudy found a most unique method of announcing that his rookie contract with the Broncos has been consummated.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

How Return-To-Play Agreement Impacts Broncos' Roster Decisions

The NFL and NFLPA have hammered out major points for the CBA amid possible reduced revenues. What does it mean for the Broncos?

BobMorris

by

Denverkewl