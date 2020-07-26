Broncos Camp: These Notable Defenders Could be Bubble Players

On Friday, I talked about how the changes for the 2020 NFL season could impact the chances for certain players to make the final roster, whether it's increasing or decreasing those chances.

On the defensive side of the ball, there could be some more interesting battles, given the changes to the practice squad, between its expanded size and no restriction on the number of accrued seasons.

Between certain younger players who might surprise and the possibility the Broncos may want to save some cash, there could be some unexpected moves made.

Let's look at the defensive side of the ball and see how these changes could impact the decisions made by the team.

Defensive Line

For anyone wondering if Shelby Harris could be cut to save money, he has $2.5M in fully guaranteed money, so he isn't going anywhere unless he's traded.

A veteran who may be more likely to be cut to save cash is Christian Covington, though the Broncos did guarantee $625,000 of his $1.5M contract.

It doesn't seem likely that the Broncos would cut Mike Purcell, given how well he played for them last season. However, because his $3.25M salary under the second-round restricted free agent tender isn't guaranteed, cutting him is an option. Of course, somebody else on the roster needs to prove he can be a better nose tackle than Purcell.

The one to keep an eye on is DeMarcus Walker. While his game experience is valuable, he's due $1.15M in base salary and it isn't guaranteed.

Because four defensive linemen are near locks to make the roster (Harris, Jurrell Casey, Dre'Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim) and a fifth is a likely lock (Purcell), Covington and Walker find themselves in a battle for the sixth spot.

Walker could be added to the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53-man roster, but the Broncos will be keeping an eye on other players, too. Jonathan Harris, Kyle Peko, and Joel Heath will all get their chances.

Outside linebacker

The Broncos typically keep four edge rushers on the roster but might add a fifth, with one player who may have the edge there.

That player would be Justin Hollins, who the Broncos tried as an off-ball linebacker at times last season. He may be a better fit as an edge rusher, but he does have value on special teams.

As for the rest, we don't need to debate about the starters, but the backup position battles will be interesting. Though the Broncos could save $1M in cash by cutting Jeremiah Attaochu, he fit so well in the defense last season that it's hard to see the Broncos cutting him just to save money.

The one to keep an eye on is the fourth edge rusher spot because 2020 seventh-round pick Derrek Tuszka holds a lot of intrigue. Malik Reed, who stood out in the preseason last year, could find himself in a battle to make the active roster.

Between Tuszka and Reed, it's likely whoever doesn't make the roster gets added to the practice squad.

Off-ball linebacker

While there's a chance the Broncos could cut Todd Davis to save $4.5M in cash and cap space ($500,000 of his base salary is fully guaranteed), it doesn't make much sense, given his talent comes at a reasonable price and he is a locker room leader.

But the depth positions are a different story. While Josey Jewell hasn't shown enough to be a starter, he showed promise on special teams last season.

That could put veteran Joe Jones on notice. Though he's only due $825,000 in base salary, and is a good special teams player, the Broncos could prefer to go with a younger player.

And that brings me to Justin Strnad, whose 2020 Draft stock fell because of his health, but his talent is good and he could fit Vic Fangio's scheme well. If he stands out in training camp, Jones could be expendable.

If Strnad needs more time, he's a practice squad candidate. But Jones still isn't safe, because Josh Watson got some playing time last season and could push to make the main roster, too.

Cornerback

Barring injury, it's safe to say that A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, and Michael Ojemudia will make the roster.

De'Vante Bausby did show promise last season before suffering a neck injury. He likely does have a leg up on making the roster.

However, let's not rule out Isaac Yiadom just yet. While he has yet to make an impact, it's not unusual for a third-round pick to not blossom until his third season. Perhaps this is the year he hits the mark.

As for other players, it all depends on whether the Broncos keep five or six cornerbacks on the main roster. Either way, I wouldn't be surprised if the Broncos keep two corners on the practice squad.

So it possible that Davontae Harris, who has NFL experience, and Essang Bassey, an undrafted rookie, will both be part of the Broncos in some capacity. If neither makes the 53-man roster, they are ideal practice squad candidates.

Safety

We know the two starters have their spots secured, so all that remains to be seen is who claims the depth spots and how many total safeties make the active roster.

Duke Dawson is listed as a cornerback, but he played some snaps at safety last year. Trey Marshall showed promise in limited time, too. Both could be candidates to take the third safety spot, but it wouldn't surprise me if both make the active roster.

From there, it depends on whether the Broncos stick with four safeties or keep five. But players such as Alijah Holder, P.J. Locke, and Kahani Smith could still make the practice squad. Depending on how the Broncos prioritize roster and practice squad spots, all three could be retained in some capacity.

