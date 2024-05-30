Broncos Elect Former S Steve Foley, TE Riley Odoms to Ring of Fame
For the first time since 2021, the Denver Broncos are adding a new member to its vaunted Ring of Fame. And for the first time since 2016, that membership is being expanded times two.
The Broncos have elected former safety Steve Foley and tight end Riley Odoms to the ROF, the team announced Thursday.
"Steve Foley and Riley Odoms represent the best of the Broncos, and we're thrilled they will now take their long-awaited places in the Ring of Fame," Owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner said in a statement. "Each has individually made history by setting records and high standards while playing integral roles in team success. It's fitting to honor Steve and Riley in a year of extraordinary celebrations that include Randy Gradishar's Pro Football Hall of Fame election and the rest of our first Super Bowl team from 1977."
A staple of the iconic "Orange Crush" defense, Foley spent 11 seasons with the Broncos from 1976-1986, spanning 150 career games (136 starts). He earned an All-Pro nod in 1978 and set the all-time franchise interceptions record with 44 picks — a record that still stands today.
“It’s just surreal," Foley said of his election, via 9NEWS' Mike Klis. "Greg Penner called me about 9 and let me know. I actually thought he was calling about something to do with Randy (Gradishar) in Canton. I’m floored. I’m humbled, I’m honored, I’m floored.”
Odoms was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro who spent his entire career (1972-1983) in the Mile High City, totaling 396 receptions for 5,755 yards and 44 touchdowns across 153 appearances. He remains the club record-holder for most consecutive games (7) with a TD catch.
“It’s been a lot of years but all highways are not straight,'' Odoms told Klis. "But we got there and I’m excited about it.”
Foley and Odoms will officially be inducted into the Ring of Fame during the Broncos' Week 5 home contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 6.
