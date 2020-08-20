On Thursday, the Denver Broncos kicked off Day 6 of training camp. The day saw three players who'd missed Wednesday's sessions return to the field, including tight end Noah Fant, cornerback Davontae Harris, and rush linebacker Bradley Chubb (rest day).

Tight end Nick Vannett remains in concussion protocol.

Just when it felt like the Broncos might be almost back full strength, the injury bug jumped up and bit a couple of guys, only this time, it was two star players. Linebacker Von Miller and running back Melvin Gordon were both pulled from practice.

Later on, head coach Vic Fangio explained the two had been pulled due to injuries.

“Von tweaked his elbow so we pulled him out," Fangio said after Thursday's practice. "Melvin tweaked his ribs, so we pulled him out too. I don’t know the severity of either one.”

We also learned that the hamstring rookie second-round wideout KJ Hamler has been nursing is going to cost him some real time.

“KJ’s got a hamstring that he’s been trying to work through," Fangio said. "He hadn’t been able to do that. He’ll be on the shelf for a couple weeks."

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos have big plans for all three of those players, but especially Miller and Gordon because they're starters or starting-caliber. My guess is that Miller's 'tweak' and subsequent removal from practice was more precautionary than anything.

As for Gordon, I've heard nothing that adds any additional context to what Coach Fangio reported after practice. But it is concerning because Gordon is one of the Broncos' prized free-agent signings from this past spring who figures to have a prominent role in the offense.

Gordon's absence only means Phillip Lindsay will receive even more reps as he fights to stave off the newcomer from usurping his starter's role. Lindsay has mostly looked sharp and explosive thus far, with one day he'd like to forget about due to a rare fumble and dropped pass.

Hamler will miss extensive time in a summer in which the reps were already few and far between. It doesn't bode well for him being able to work himself into a consistent role on offense and gives a guy like DaeSean Hamilton new life. Don't sleep on Diontae Spencer and Kendell Hinton, the latter of whom is an undrafted rookie who's been making plays at camp.

Speaking of wideouts, Juwann Winfree has been nursing a groin injury that has caused him to miss some practices. He gave it a go on Day 6 only to then have to retreat back to the sidelines. It's an inauspicious turn of events for Winfree as the old NFL cliche rings true: you can't make the club from the tub.

This biggest concern, in terms of severity, coming out of Day 6's injury report is linebacker Todd Davis. Davis injured his calf towards the end of practice and had to be helped off the field by trainers because he couldn't put weight on his left leg.

"Todd hurt his leg there," Fangio said. "It kind of happened towards the end of practice on the other side of the field from where I was at. I’m not sure yet. I don’t have anything to report there.”

KUSA's Mike Klis reported later on Thursday that the Broncos are worried enough about the calf strain to have Davis undergo an MRI. The results will tell the tale.

After missing all of last summer with a calf injury on his right leg, which also caused Davis to miss the first two games of the year and start slow when he did return to action, it's a blow both to the player and the defense. In his place, the Broncos ran Josey Jewell and rookie fifth-rounder Justin Strnad with the ones.

Alexander Johnson will have to take on more of the onus if Davis' absence is going to be protracted. We'll update this article with any new information on Miller, Gordon, Hamler, or Davis.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.