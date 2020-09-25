SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Von Miller Not Giving Up on 2020, Has Told Teammates a December Return is Possible, per Report

Chad Jensen

The 2020 season has been replete with injuries across the NFL, likely due to the pandemic-shortened offseason and canceled preseason. The Denver Broncos — it's fair to say — have been inordinately affected by the injury bug, without a who's-who list of star players going down over the last two weeks. 

The first domino to fall in Denver was star linebacker Von Miller. Miller suffered a non-contact ankle injury on September 8 as the Broncos began their week of preparation to host the Tennessee Titans in the season-opener. 

Miller dislocated the peroneal tendon in his ankle and within three days, had gone under the knife to repair it. The timetable? Most sports medicine professionals called it a season-ending injury with the best-case scenario being a three-month recovery. 

Three months from the time of Miller's injury? That would put him back in the saddle in December, if everything went perfectly as his 31-year-old recovers. 

That, however, is exactly what Miller is focused on attaining. The eight-time Pro Bowler has his sights set on a 2020 return and has even told teammates he believes a December return "is possible", according to a report for CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora.

"It may be a longshot, but you never know with Von," said one source with knowledge of the situation. "He is a freak athlete, and he is very focused on doing everything he can to get back in December."

What's next for the Broncos heading into Week 3? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Obviously, it would be fortuitous for the Broncos to get Miller back in December just in time for the stretch run. But anything that could even be construed as rushing Miller back onto the field would become a moot objective if the Broncos continues on its current pace. 

Thanks to the injuries and a couple of coaching snafus, the Broncos have limped out to an 0-2 start. The latest dagger was the loss of not only Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton for the season but also starting QB Drew Lock for the next 2-6 weeks. 

If offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur can keep backup-turned-starter Jeff Driskel serviceable while Lock recovers, the Broncos might be able to stay afloat in the interim. From there, once Lock returns, the Broncos would still have at worst half the season to left to play. 

When Lock entered the lineup last year after a long injury-caused absence, it gave the Broncos a spark that lifted the team for five weeks. The Broncos won four of those games so there's no telling what type of impact Lock's return this might have. 

If Miller rehabs and recovers well enough to force the conversation inside Broncos HQ and Lock can steer this team into AFC relevance, the incentive to activate Von off injured reserve would be strong. Imagine what sort of boost getting an all-time great back in the lineup would be for the Broncos, even if it's in a reduced role. 

Conversely, if the Broncos hit December many games below .500, there would be absolutely zero reason to bring Miller back. 

For now, fans can only hope while Miller keeps his nose to the grindstone and diligently tackles his rehab and recovery. Keep your fingers crossed that a potential Miller return is even a consideration for the Broncos by the time December rolls around. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Lock's Second Major Injury Forces Uncomfortable Conversation at Broncos HQ

Drew Lock's career still holds promise but the Broncos now have how to view the future of the QB position through a different lens in the wake of his second major injury as a pro.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos Among Best Odds of Landing No. 1 Overall Pick in 2021 Draft

Two weeks into the 2020 season, the Broncos have been given some of the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.

Nick Kendell

by

Chilly303

Broncos Will Not Place QB Drew Lock on Injured Reserve | What it Means

The Broncos are taking an optimistic view of Drew Lock's timetable to return from his shoulder injury.

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Broncos Expected to Sign Former First-Round QB

The Broncos are bringing in a former first-round pick at quarterback

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

Broncos LB Josey Jewell Points to Roster Depth as Team's Saving Grace

The Broncos have lost several star players but this year's squad has something the past few iterations haven't; depth. Can that save the beleaguered Broncos?

KeithCummings

by

BuckinBronco

Keeping Broncos Ship Afloat Sans Lock Will Require Pat Shurmur to Conjure Past Magic

How can the Broncos stay afloat while Drew Lock recovers from his shoulder injury? Pat Shurmur will have to dig into his past for inspiration. But the model is there.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco