Von Miller Undergoes Surgery on Ankle, Headed to Injured Reserve

Chad Jensen

Nobody saw the freak injury that befell Von Miller on Tuesday coming. But such is the nature of professional football. 

The injury bug is no respecter of persons. It can strike anyone at any time. 

The Denver Broncos' star pass rusher is expected to miss the entire 2020 season, although there is a glimmer of hope that if his 31-year-old body recovers with alacrity, he could potentially return to the lineup in December, assuming the team is relevant. 

After traveling to Green Bay to get a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson, the team's original diagnosis was unchanged. Miller suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon and underwent surgery on Friday to repair it. 

Miller was back in Denver Friday morning, and in the building at Dove Valley before his surgery speaking with teammates, coaches, and staff. 

Miller is back home and "in good spirits". The focus now is the recovery and rehab. 

At 31, the body doesn't heal quite as quickly as it used to but Miller is a world-class athlete with access to cutting edge technologies and treatments. If Miller has been made aware that there's a chance he could still return for the Broncos' stretch run, it's a pretty safe bet to assume he'll be working toward that goal. 

But it's not an objective Miller will be able to completely control. Father Time will have a say in how quickly he recovers. Head coach Vic Fangio confirmed earlier this week that Miller will go on injured reserve but the Broncos can bring two guys off IR after eight weeks on. 

Meantime, the Broncos will move forward with Bradley Chubb, who practiced in full on Thursday, Malik Reed, and Jeremiah Attaochu. The Broncos also are expected to sign ex-Vic Fangio acolyte Isaiah Irving to the practice squad and are checking the free-agent market, talking to veterans in pursuit of the right fit. 

I would expect the Broncos to sign a veteran sometime in the next week. It might not happen before Monday night's opener vs. the Tennessee Titans, but the team has already been in contact with Irving and 12th-year vet Clay Matthews (which did not go well). 

Keep an eye on free-agent edge rusher Terrell Suggs as a darkhorse to be swooped up by GM John Elway. The Broncos could use 'T-Sizzle's' knowledge and long-tenured experience with Reed and Chubb's relative youth. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
birddogsII
birddogsII

Hope the surgery goes excellently.
Regardless if Von plays again this year I wish him nothing but the best!

