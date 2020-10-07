Von Miller Speaks Out on Rehab Goals, Addresses Future With Broncos in Cryptic Interview

During the week of preparation leading up to the Denver Broncos' season-opener vs. Tennessee, star linebacker Von Miller suffered a freak ankle injury. Miller suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon and immediately underwent surgery to repair it.

He was placed on injured reserve with the most optimistic timetable to return putting it at 90 days. It could take as long as six months to fully recover but the best-case scenario would be a mid-December return if literally everything went perfectly with Miller's recovery.

Since then, he's expressed optimism to teammates on a possible return in-season. The former Super Bowl 50 star hasn't given up on the 2020 campaign just yet.

Adding insult to Miller's injury for the Broncos, the team has since experienced a veritable epidemic of injuries to star players. Outside of Miller, Denver has lost its starting quarterback, its No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 1 defensive lineman, and its co-starting running back for most of — if not all — the first quarter of the season.

Unsurprisingly, the Broncos have limped out to a 1-3 start to the season. With Miller being in his age-31 season, local media and fans have wondered what the future holds for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

With 2021's salary cap likely to be seriously impacted by the revenue drop of this season due to the pandemic severely limiting fan attendance, many have wondered how Miller's $17.5 million salary will fit into the Broncos' fiscal picture. It's not uncommon to see an aging star player accept a contract restructure in order to provide the team some cap relief and wiggle room.

John Elway did it as a player back in the 1990s and so did Peyton Manning in 2015 with the Broncos. Would Miller be amenable to an amendment to his 2021 contract?

In what turned out to be an extremely awkward and cryptic appearance on 104.3 The FAN's Stokley and Zach Wednesday afternoon show, Miller answered the question.

"I don't know what ya'll are talking about," Miller said.

Co-Host Brandon Stokely poked again at what appears to be an open wound.

"No, I don't even think about that." Miller said in direct reply to Stokley's query. "I just think about how I can get back. That's it."

Between Stokley and Zach, the question was ultimately asked three different times in three different ways. The first time around, early in the conversation, Miller did not reply to Stokley's question, though it could have been a connection issue as the Broncos' all-time leader in sacks was calling in on the phone.

The FAN's production crew got Miller back on the horn, where Bye was able to get the first answer, followed by Stokley's second. From there, however, the conversation devolved into a very awkward situation.

In the next beat of the conversation, co-host Zach Bye asked Miller what's motivating him as he rehabs his ankle injury.

"I don't know," Miller replied shortly.

Stokley tried to pick up the slack, as a former teammate of Miller's in 2012 with the Broncos, asking Von what he makes of all the injuries the Broncos have sustained this season. Miller's reply?

"I don't know."

Without getting too pedantic, that pretty much ended the conversation as Miller, known to be a very classy and upstanding veteran player on the Broncos' roster, was obviously upset, or perturbed, at the very least, by the line of questioning.

Earlier in the conversation, before Stokely asked Miller about the prospect of tweaking his contract in 2021, Von did provide some additional insight into his motivation to return to the field this season, whether the Broncos are in position to compete for the playoffs or not.

"I want to go to the playoffs," Miller told Stokley and Zach. "I still want to have the chance to go to the Super Bowl and do all those great things but at this point, if I can play, I'm going to play. If I'm healthy enough to play, I'm going to play. If we're going to the playoffs and it's not all the way there, and it's about 60 percent, I'm going to play. If it's hurting me and it's just not smart to play, I won't play. Wherever my body is—it doesn't matter if we're going to the playoffs or not—if I can play, if I can come back and help my team win, if I can come back and be around the guys and be involved, and show the world what I've been working on, I'm going to play. If I'm healthy enough to play, I'm going to play, regardless of the playoffs or not."

The Takeaway

Miller is obviously a bit sensitive on the subject of what the future might hold for him in the Orange and Blue. As one of the greatest Broncos of all-time, to suffer what is likely to be a season-ending injury in his 10th year, especially amid a campaign that is increasingly shaping up to be yet another sub-.500 finish, the veteran pass rusher perhaps feels a little off-balance and unsure himself.

Whatever is eating at Miller, one thing we can safely assume is that his ankle injury has been disappointing to him. Being away from his teammates might have him being a little more emotional than he might usually be as well.

In that same conversation with The FAN, Miller explained that due to the nature of his rehab currently, which requires him to keep his injured ankle "up" (elevated, I assume), he can't be in all the meetings and around the guys like he'd prefer. As soon as he's able to walk in a boot and be ambulatory, that is likely to change.

For now, perhaps Miller is feeling a bit withdrawn and down on his luck. Getting asked that question might have exacerbated the feeling of isolation. But I'm only guessing here.

It could simply be that Miller is having a bad day and Stokley's questions simply rubbed him the wrong way. Whatever the explanation, it was very atypical behavior from Miller.

Afterward, Miller tweeted this.

"I’m not worried about nothing else but getting better each day so I can be back on the field with my guys," Miller tweeted.

What we can say with certainty is that Miller's focus isn't on the future of his contract but rather on his rehab and, as he tweeted, getting back onto the field with his teammates as soon as he can. The way that conversation ended on Wednesday, however, is going to have fans and media alike wondering all the more about what the future holds for Miller and the Broncos.

