6 Factors That Will Determine the Broncos’ Defensive Potential

The Denver Broncos' defense was great in 2025, but it wasn’t without issues. The Broncos kept scores low, but they had weaknesses that a few teams were able to exploit, and only one opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, did so consistently throughout a game.

It was also a unit that needed a 17th game to avoid finishing the season with the fewest takeaways in Broncos history, which means that if it were a 16-game season, the 2025 squad would have set the new franchise low.

That was one of a few issues, but the Broncos' defense could be even better this season in each area that was problematic in 2025. If the Broncos can improve in these areas and keep a few other things operating at a high level for the entire season, this defense could be among the best.

After breaking down the offense , let's look at six factors for the Broncos to realize their defensive potential in 2026.

More Takeaways

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) runs with the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What better place to start? The lack of takeaways was something Sean Payton has highlighted , as the defense didn’t generate enough of them.

They came in bunches when the Broncos did get them, with five games with two, but they only had 14 for the whole season. This doesn’t include the Buffalo Bills' divisional round playoff game, where the Broncos added five takeaways.

The Broncos don’t need to generate that number of turnovers all season long, but taking the ball away with more consistency will be key in 2026.

The Broncos were tied for the fourth-fewest takeaways in 2026, while the NFL leader had 33, the Chicago Bears, nearly two per game, compared to Denver's under-one-per-game mark. The sweet spot for the Broncos is going to be around 25 takeaways on the season, or about 1.5 per game.

That would give the Broncos' offense more chances and would make this defense even more of a threat.

Consistent Pressure Throughout the Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) as he fumbles the ball. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Early in the 2025 season, the Broncos did well generating pressure and sacks, but they fell off as the season went on. Over the final eight games, the Broncos weren't quite the same threat as they were for the first half of the season or so.

The Broncos need to sustain that threat consistent throughout the season. However, and this can help with the takeaways, they need to find a way to generate more strip sacks, too.

Last year, the Broncos were tied for the second-fewest forced fumbles, with four, and not all of them were strip sacks. They had one in the season opener, one against the Washington Commanders, and then one in the season finale.

The Broncos may not recover them all, but they need to at least force more than three fumbles off strip-sacks this season.

Guard Against Big Plays & Allowing Big Plays to Be Wiped Off the Board

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) indicates incomplete as New York Giants wide receiver Beaux Collins (81) draws the flag. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Broncos gave up multiple big plays last year because of tackling issues. Some were due to bad technique, some were not rallying to the ball, and others were not playing until the whistle. These are all correctable, and the Broncos' defensive coaching staff needs to find a way to correct them.

The other issue that would lead to big plays for the opponent was the penalties. Not all of them were correct calls, but the Broncos need to avoid even giving the refs a reason to throw the flag.

Much like with the tackling issues, a penalty can be a big play for the offense. A lot of times, they came on what appeared to be a big play for the defense, including a couple of takeaways, which were then erased by penalties, including one Jahdae Barron pick-six.

More Consistent Run Defense

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Overall, the Broncos' run defense was good, but they had a few games that raised significant concern. It wasn’t just that they struggled; it was how they struggled, as it was a consistent issue, but not all teams were able to exploit it.

The Broncos' run defense has a power issue; the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, and others have taken advantage of it. Those teams' offensive lines bullied the Broncos' defensive fronts, and their backs ran with good power and a strong center of gravity, which Denver struggled to manage.

Find What Works at LB

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) looks to make a play. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There are a lot of concerns about the linebacker position with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad returning, and the Broncos releasing Dre Greenlaw, and whatever they're doing with Jonah Elliss .

Denver's depth is still questionable with Karene Reid, Levelle Bailey, Red Murdock , Jordan Turner, and Taurean York. So, the Broncos have to find out what works.

Last year, to close the season, the Broncos didn’t trust Greenlaw on passing downs and Strnad on run downs, so they rotated them. Maybe that's where Elliss comes in to fill the Greenlaw aspect of that rotation, which could help Denver's run defense consistency.

Singleton also has a lot of issues and needs a safety to blanket him in coverage. Whatever the case, the Broncos need to find something that works.

Avoid Late-Season Fall-Off

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the Broncos' defense declined as the campaigns went on. Their pass rush wasn’t as much of a threat, they showed more cracks in their coverage, and had more issues against the run, all of which led to allowing more points per game to close the season than they did at the start.

In 2025, the Broncos suffered only one loss during that defensive decline period and overcame it in the end, but the problems remained. It isn’t clear whether the issue is that Vance Joseph’s defense has been figured out, that he starts needlessly changing things, or something else.

Whatever it is, the Broncos need to avoid that happening down the stretch for a third year in a row.

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