Broncos Draft Record-Setting LB Red Murdock: What Fans Need to Know

The Denver Broncos made the last pick in the NFL draft this year, a player colloquially known as "Mr. Irrelevant." The Broncos have held the No. 257 overall pick before; most recently, offensive lineman Alex Forsyth back in 2023.

This time around, the pick was Buffalo linebacker Khalil 'Red' Murdock . After the draft, GM George Paton dished on why Murdock took precedence as "Mr. Irrelevant," instead of one of the dozen-plus priority free agents the Broncos signed immediately after the draft.

"Murdock, just man, he’s a tackling machine. Just really instinctive," Paton said on Saturday evening. "Really good against the run."

Murdock is a tackling machine, registering 142 last season, but what put him in the FBS record books was his predatory knack for "peanut punching" the ball and forcing 17 career fumbles, the most ever.

"He may hold the record—you guys may know—for forced fumbles," Paton said of Murdock. "Everyone talked about the Texas Tech guy [Dolphins LB Jacob Rodriguez], and he was amazing, but this guy—oh my gosh, if you look at his career and all the forced fumbles he had. Just a nose for the ball, relentless motor."

Ironically, the previous FBS record-holder for career forced fumbles was also named Khalil — Khalil Mack, who also played for the Buffalo Bulls in college. Murdock broke Mack's FBS record, which is pretty cool.

Meticulous Intent

Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) rushes the ball against Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) during the first half at Huskie Stadium. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

How did Murdock pull off such a riduculously high number of forced fumbles?

“Meticulous intent and being kind of being obsessed with it," Murdock said on Saturday night after he was drafted. "Now I’m just ready to go do that on the field and help us get some wins.”

And lest you fret over Murdock's "level of competition" in the college ranks because Buffalo is in the Mid-American Conference, let's not forget that Mack also hailed from that school and the MAC. It's not about the size of the school, it's about the size of the player's heart, and Murdock has that in spades.

The Broncos expect Murdock to contribute as a "good special teamer," and they absolutely love his "make-up." At nearly 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds, he's not the fastest or most athletic linebacker in this class, but few of them had the prolific levels of production that he did.

Prolific Production

Over his final three seasons at Buffalo, after Murdock had become a starter, he totaled 358 tackles, 39.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one interception, 17 forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. In three seasons...

Absolutely insane production. Murdock's humble MAC origins may have played some role in him falling nearly out of the draft.

Murdock reportedly ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash at his pro day (though he didn't run at the Combine), and posted a 1.63-second 10-yard split. His motor and instincts, though — two intangible skills — are off the charts.

Here's what Denver Broncos On SI / Mile High Huddle's draft editor Erick Trickel wrote about Murdock before the draft:

"Murdock is a sleeper linebacker, a downhill thumper who has forced many fumbles over the last two years at Buffalo. He fits the mold Denver has looked for at linebacker, while giving them a chance to develop him into a starter with a knack for generating takeaway opportunities," Trickel wrote.

When it comes to pads-on game speed, Murdock is fast enough. Believe that. And he's all about the team — which speaks, again, to the "make-up" that Paton mentioned.

“I’m a team-first guy, but as a linebacker, I prepare as a quarterback on the defense and getting everyone on the same page," Murdock said on Saturday night after he was drafted. "Make sure our defense performs as one, and that is what I’m looking forward to bringing to the Broncos team as a player that is going to put the team success before all else in any instance.”

I don't think it will take Murdock long to endear himself to the Broncos' coaching staff. And once the fans get eyes on him in training camp and the preseason, Broncos Country could quickly fall in love.

Path to the Roster

Murdock's roster outlook is actually pretty favorable, as a drafted player. The top two spots will be Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, with Jonah Elliss likely taking the No. 3 slot as he transitions from being an outside linebacker .

From there, Murdock will compete with three former college free agents, in Levelle Bailey, Karene Reid, and Jordan Turner. Drew Sanders is moving back to outside linebacker , so Murdock's odds of making this roster are actually quite good.

He'll have to earn it, though. I don't think the Broncos are worried too much about that. Murdock is just ready to help this team win in whatever way he can.

“I feel extremely grateful and excited to be able to go out there for the Broncos," Murdock said. "I know a little bit about Mr. Irrelevant, but the main thing is I have to make the most out of it and help us win.”

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