Bo Nix Won't Play in Preseason Finale—What It Means for Broncos' QB2 Battle

The two series Bo Nix got in preseason Game 2 may have to tide Broncos Country over until September 14.

On Wednesday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed that Nix is unlikely to play in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night, though he didn't elaborate on the other starters.

"He probably won’t play in this game," Payton said of Nix. "All right, let’s not go through everyone else.”

Payton was in no mood to discuss his plans for the other 21 starters, but I would bet that the Broncos will have a similar philosophy. Maybe we'll see a few starters here and there, but by and large, the preseason finale is going to be all about evaluating the Broncos' depth and position battles.

Spotlight Falls on QB2

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) warm up during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's especially pertinent to the backup quarterback situation. Payton said on Wednesday that he's yet to make a decision on the No. 2 quarterback job, which is very interesting.

“No, not yet," Payton said when asked whether he's made a definitive decision on the backup quarterback.

In Game 2 against the Green Bay Packers, Jarrett Stidham relieved Nix and didn't leave the game until the fourth quarter. Stidham didn't play well , struggling to move the ball and throwing a bad interception.

Sam Ehlinger entered the game in the fourth quarter but received only two possessions, mainly because of Green Bay's two drives that combined for 20 plays and consumed 10-plus minutes off the clock. If there's still a competition brewing for the Broncos' QB2 job, it would behoove the team to see as much of Ehlinger as possible.

So, without Nix playing, it will be interesting to see whether Stidham or Ehlinger starts. If it's truly a competition, Ehlinger will start, since Stidham started the first preseason game. If Stidham starts, then we'll know the Broncos are leaning heavily his way for the QB2 job.

Even if that's the case, it would still be in the Broncos' best interest to give Ehlinger as many snaps as possible, especially considering that they've yet to decide whether to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster out of camp, per Payton.

“Good question," Payton said. "If there were like eight roster questions, it’s one of the eight as you’re looking at building your roster.”

Adjacent Roster Math

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cameron Ross (87) returns a kick against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's an important decision to make, especially for a team as deep and talented as the Broncos are. If they can be comfortable with rostering just two quarterbacks , it would give them the flexibility to go deep elsewhere on the roster, like at wide receiver or cornerback, where several players at these positions have showcased strong returner ability.

If the Broncos keep three quarterbacks, it could force their hand to keep five wideouts and five cornerbacks, though they could always choose to go light at another position, like, say, running back, to accommodate an extra returner.

With how versatile and complementary the skill sets of J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and rookie Jonah Coleman are, this might be the first time we see Payton's Broncos carry just three running backs out of camp, along with fullback Adam Prentice.

Payton typically keeps four pure backs and goes back and forth on the fullback front, sometimes keeping one out of camp, sometimes not. But when the Broncos don't carry a fullback out of camp, they're always sure to have one on the practice squad for game-day elevations and eventual promotion to the active roster.

The Takeaway

I'm glad that Nix won't be playing in this game. Last week was his first game back since suffering a fractured ankle in the playoffs, and there's absolutely no reason to tempt fate. Let his focus fall on the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 1.

The same holds true for all of the starters. Not playing Nix allows the Broncos to get one last long look at Stidham and Ehlinger.

The NFL deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players is on Sunday, August 30. We'll soon have our answers on the QB2 question, maybe even on Saturday, as teams begin to get a jump on the roster deadline.

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