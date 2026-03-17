Dolphins Trade Jaylen Waddle to Broncos: What Blockbuster Deal Means for Both Teams

Miami’s top pass catcher is on the move.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the Dolphins are trading star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos. The full terms of the deal send Waddle and a 2026 fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for the Broncos’ '26 first-round pick (No. 30), third-round pick, and fourth-round pick.

Waddle was selected by the Dolphins with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and has spent his first five seasons in Miami. He’s tallied three 1,000-plus-yard seasons—including a career year in 2022 that saw him lead the NFL in yards per reception (18.1)—and has hauled in 26 career touchdowns.

The 27-year-old now joins a Broncos team that was on the doorstep of a Super Bowl appearance this past season while leaving behind a Miami squad that’s moving in a new direction under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley & Co.

Here’s what the trade means for both the Broncos and Dolphins.

Broncos: Offense adds another dynamic piece for QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix has a new toy in Jaylen Waddle. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Quarterback Bo Nix put together a solid sophomore season in 2025, leading the Broncos to a 14–3 record, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and an appearance in the conference championship game—and he did so while completing 63.4% of his passes for 3,931 yards, accounting for 30 total touchdowns, and leading Denver to 23.6 points per game.

He now gets to operate the same offense with a dynamic, veteran playmaker folded into the mix.

Waddle joins what was a top-heavy Broncos’ wide receiver room that includes Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr., among others. Standing at 5'10" and weighing just 185 pounds, Waddle isn't your prototypical "X" wide receiver—even though he primarily lined up there in Miami—and has the ability to both stretch the field and be a short-area possession target.

Dolphins: The rebuild is real

Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are no longer with the Dolphins. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moving on from Waddle all but signifies that the Dolphins are in a full-on rebuild heading into 2026. Here’s a look at some of the big names the team has parted ways with this offseason:

QB Tua Tagovailoa

WR Tyreek Hill

WR Jaylen Waddle

FB Alec Ingold

ED Bradley Chubb

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Miami now heads into this coming campaign with a new big three in Hafley, general manager John-Eric Sullivan, and newly-signed quarterback Mailk Willis, alongside a roster that needs rebuilding. That said, they now hold 11 picks in the 2026 draft—including two first-rounders—and plenty of flexibility to reshape the team moving forward.

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