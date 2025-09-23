Broncos Are Displaying a Disturbing Trend Against Quality Opponents
The Denver Broncos are coming off yet another frustrating loss. They held a lead going into the fourth quarter, but couldn't close out.
It's the second straight week the Broncos were unable to put a game away in the fourth. This needs to be corrected if the Broncos want to get wins over legitimate playoff contenders.
How it Went Wrong in L.A.
The Broncos couldn't get the offense going early in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the defense stepped up and did what was necessary to keep the team in the game. The offense did better as the game went on, but once again, the unit didn't come through in the fourth quarter when needed.
The Broncos managed to get a first-and-goal situation early in the fourth quarter with a chance to score a touchdown and go up by two scores. However, in part because of a costly offensive pass interference penalty, the Broncos had to settle for a field goal.
The Broncos still had a chance to put together a drive to run out the clock when they got the ball back with 7:45 left in the game. But after a four-yard run by running back J.K. Dobbins, the Broncos had two penalties that pushed them back to the 10-yard line. Denver eventually had to punt after Bo Nix slid short of the sticks on third-and-long.
After the Chargers tied the game at 20-20, the Broncos went three-and-out at the worst possible time. It also marked the fifth time that the Broncos failed to get a first down on an offensive drive in the game.
The defense did everything it could to give the Broncos a chance, but Justin Herbert played at a high level, fitting passes into tight windows and finding ways to escape pressure for clutch throws. The offense had to find a way to respond, given how well Herbert played throughout the game.
It's also worth noting that the Broncos badly lost the time of possession, with the Chargers holding the ball for 36:20 to 23:40. While there were a few defensive miscues, much of the reason was the offense failing to sustain drives.
And then there's the third-down conversion rate, in which the Chargers converted 8-of-17 opportunities and the Broncos converted just 2-of-13. The Broncos did convert twice on fourth down, but that wasn't enough to overcome the third-down issues.
The Next Six-Game Stretch
There's plenty of blame to go around for the struggles. Everyone, from players to coaches, needs to do a better job at finding ways to close out games against quality opponents.
Five of the Broncos' opponents over the next six-game stretch are having issues right now, whether it's key players injured (notably the Cincinnati Bengals, who are without Joe Burrow), an inability to close out games themselves, or simply being a bad team.
However, in Week 5, the Broncos will face another quality opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Broncos get a lead going into the fourth quarter, they have to control the ball on offense and find ways to finish drives. Otherwise, the Eagles could easily hand the Broncos a disappointing loss.
The Takeaway
It's not time to panic about the Broncos' season. This team has shown it has the talent to make the playoffs. And the fact that five of the next six games are against arguably weaker teams could help the Broncos increase their win tally.
Of course, no game can be taken for granted in the NFL. But the Broncos really need to find ways to close out games against teams that are among the best in the league, not just against weaker or injury-plagued opponents.
If the Broncos want to show not only that they can make the playoffs, but also be a threat to opposing teams in the playoffs, they need to show a killer instinct against playoff contenders when they have the chance. It's up to the players and coaches to figure out how to get that done.