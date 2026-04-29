Broncos Fans, Meet the Best Picks From AFC West Rivals

The Denver Broncos have greatly improved their roster through the 2026 NFL draft, coming away with future starters and role players. Tight end, running back, defensive line, and inside linebacker were needs heading into the draft, and the Broncos came away from Pittsburgh adding to each respective position.

The Broncos weren’t the only AFC West team to upgrade their roster , as their rivals all came away with players that Denver must keep an eye on heading into the 2026 season. We won't be covering every pick these rivals made, but we will highlight the most noteworthy, starting with the team that finished dead last in the AFC West in 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Treydan Stukes | CB | Round 2 | Jermod McCoy | CB | Round 4

McCoy was considered by many to be the best at his position in the 2026 draft despite missing all of 2025 with a torn ACL. There is concern that he will require another surgery to fix a cartilage issue in his knee.

However, if McCoy is cleared to compete, he’ll easily be the biggest steal in the entire draft, as he was projected to be a first-round pick. His athleticism, fluidity, and physicality make him a dangerous addition to the Raiders’ secondary, especially in tandem with Stukes.

Stukes is a versatile defensive back who can play safety and slot corner in the NFL, was a captain at Arizona, and ran an impressive 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The Raiders’ secondary has taken a huge leap forward with the addition of Stukes and McCoy, but they aren’t the only AFC West rival to boost their defensive potential.

Kansas City Chiefs Draft Class

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Mansoor Delane | CB | Round 1 & Cyrus Allen | WR | Round 5

Much like the Raiders, the Chiefs upgraded their secondary by trading up to select Delane. He is a fantastic athlete with a lethal combination of top-end speed and fluidity in his hips and feet.

Delane's athletic traits and SEC pedigree give him the potential to be a lockdown corner in the NFL and make a day-one impact for the Chiefs’ defense.

Allen is an intriguing slot wide receiver out of Cincinnati who is a great fit for the Chiefs’ offense. His burst and field-stretching speed make him a threat at every level of the gridiron. The Chiefs’ wide receiver room has been very inconsistent, allowing Allen an opportunity to get significant snaps in 2026.

Los Angeles Chargers Draft Class

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Akheem Mesidor | Edge | Round 1 & Jake Slaughter | C | Round 2

The Chargers have been searching for an edge rusher to eventually take over for All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack, and they may have found that in Mesidor. Mesidor is an older prospect (25), but he enters the NFL with maturity and experience, elevating his chances of making an immediate impact.

Mesidor’s high motor and ability to rush the passer and stuff the run make him difficult to defend, no matter the down and distance. Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Mesidor will be a formidable trio coming off the edge in 2026.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh emphasizes offensive line play, and adding Slaughter makes all the sense in the world. Even after signing center Tyler Biadasz, Slaughter can compete for a starting spot at center or even kick out to guard. His strength, foot speed, and football IQ make him an ideal candidate to start day one in the NFL and elevate the Chargers’ offensive line.

The Takeaway

The Broncos’ AFC West rivals all enhanced their rosters through the 2026 NFL draft, especially on defense. It’s no coincidence that after Bo Nix’s 2025 performance, the rest of the AFC West feels they need to upgrade to keep up in 2026 and beyond.

The six players listed above all have the potential to become stars on their respective teams, and the Broncos must keep an eye on each of them, as they’ll be problems for the foreseeable future.

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