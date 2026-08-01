Why Broncos Could Look to Sign Former Saints QB Taysom Hill

Stop us if you've heard this before: the Denver Broncos are interested in a former New Orleans Saints player.

According to media reports, the Broncos are "exploring" the possibility of bringing in ex-Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill, who remains an unrestricted free agent after recently opting not to return to New Orleans.

"Broncos Coach Sean Payton told Cynthia Frelund and me today that the Broncos will explore bringing in free agent tight end Taysom Hill, who played for Payton with the Saints," NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported Saturday.

Undrafted in 2017, Hill spent the first five seasons of his career playing under Payton, during which he was deployed all around the formation -- from quarterback to running back to tight end. He's notched 2,426 passing yards, 2,551 rushing yards, and 1,034 receiving yards across 118 career appearances, scoring 57 total touchdowns.

Last season, Hill became the only player in the Super Bowl era to have recorded 1,000 yards in each of the aforementioned categories.

Payton has continually referenced Hill's story during his time with the Broncos, leading many to speculate the two could reunite in orange and blue.

"That year that Taysom Hill was waived, it was the final cut down for Green Bay," he said in 2025 when asked about Broncos receiver Michael Bandy. "I was watching tape of [former NFL WR] Max McCaffrey, the receiver who was waived. I was looking at tape for him to come to our practice squad. I knew the player… In other words, so when I was watching his film, it was usually third quarter, fourth quarter. There was a play or two made by this quarterback. He stepped up and ran 48 yards for a touchdown. I called [Saints Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager-College Personnel] Jeff Ireland in and I said, ‘Who is [No.] 7?’ He told me. I said, ‘Watch this.’ He said, ‘Oh I know he can run.’ I said, ‘You’re not watching. Just keep watching.’ What was interesting was when he scored, like 58 guys from the sidelines came to the end zone. I said, ‘Look at this.’ There’s that, ‘Does a player endear himself to his teammates?’ I think that’s a really, really valuable asset when they do.”

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks to pass downfield against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Denver Could Bring Hill Aboard

Beyond the sentimentality, Hill theoretically can help the Broncos in a variety of specialized roles -- be it potential Wildcat formations, goal-line usage, or just giving others like Bo Nix, JK Dobbins, or Evan Engram a breather every now and then.

However, the point of diminishing returns must be invoked here. Hill will turn 36 years old later this month and his recent seasons in New Orleans were marred by injury, some significant. One has to wonder if, at this stage, he's closer to retirement-caliber than a usable NFL asset.

Not to mention the prospect of taking Nix off the field in random intervals doesn't seem like the most pragmatic approach to new coordinator Davis Webb's offense, especially with Nix on a vindication tour returning from his own major injury.

With the backup QB competition humming and Engram positively contributing in camp thus far, there really isn't much of role for Hill as the Broncos are currently constructed

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