Broncos Cut Newly-Signed S Taylor Rapp Amid Flurry of Moves

Taylor Rapp, we hardly knew ye.

Just one week after putting pen to paper, the Denver Broncos released the veteran safety amid a slew of roster transactions ahead of Friday's preseason finale versus the Minnesota Vikings.

The team also waived wide receiver Kyre Duplessis and signed defensive tackle Israel Antwine and offensive lineman Foster Sarell, NFL insider Ian Rapoport first reported Wednesday.

An eighth-year veteran and former Super Bowl champion with the Rams, Rapp was brought in to shore up the safety depth behind locked-in starters Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones — the third man off the bench, taking over PJ Locke's old role.

“Yes, [he’s a] veteran player we liked, had good grades on and just more talent at that position," head coach Sean Payton said Monday. "It was really more... It wasn’t like us pounding the table, ‘We need a safety.’ It was, ‘Hey, this player’s available,’ and ‘Let’s work him out and sign him if possible.’ So I’m glad he’s here. We’ve had experience playing against him. He has real good football instincts and awareness that serves you well at that position. So I think it was more availability than necessity, if that makes sense.”

Rapp was brought in for a workout prior to Denver's exhibition opener against the Falcons, and subsequently signed to a one-year, vet-minimum contract.

“He’s a veteran. He’s very smart. He’s been on great defenses," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said of Rapp on Tuesday. "I think [Head] Coach [Sean Payton] and [General Manager] George [Paton], they do a great job of acquiring veterans that have been part of great cultures, and winning defenses and winning teams. He’s that. He fit right in. He’s smart. He can make plays on the ball. He can cover. He can blitz. He’s tough. So he was my kind of guy.”

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) after a catch during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interpreting These Moves

This situation, while still developing, is a bit of a head-scratcher. Rapp went from having a good chance to make the 53-man roster to being dumped before the final preseason contest, less than 48 hours after both Payton and Joseph praised his abilities.

Speculating, the most educated guesses point to something popping up with Rapp's medicals — he's coming off a 2025 knee injury — or Denver simply not liking what they saw behind the scenes. Rapp barely got on the practice field before receiving his walking papers.

Until more clarity is provided, the Broncos will move forward seemingly with JL Skinner penciled into the No. 3 safety gig.

"He's had a great camp," Joseph said of Skinner on Tuesday. "He made a total commitment this fall with his body, with his prep. Every single day he's been on. ... So, that was one of my camp goals our first day of camp, is to find some depth at the safety position. Losing P.J. was a big deal for us, and he's [Skinner] had a great camp. I've been proud of him."

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