Vance Joseph's JL Skinner Comments Could Signal His Broncos Roster Fate

Since the Denver Broncos signed Taylor Rapp , we've wondered what the implications could mean for the team's safety depth and the competition that's been raging throughout the summer.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton pushed back against the notion that the Rapp signing is an indictment on the safety depth, saying the move was more about the opportunity to add a savvy, experienced veteran than a reflection on the room.

Still, a team like the Broncos doesn't sign a veteran like Rapp this late in the summer unless the plan is to keep him on the roster to kick off the regular season. And that, by default, pushes another guy off the roster.

If the Broncos keep five safeties out of camp, as they've done in recent years, Rapp's arrival whittles down the opportunity from two roster spots to one. The safety jobs are getting scarce in Denver.

Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones remain the starters, with Rapp and Devon Key as the No. 3 and No. 4 safeties. Key is a lock because of his special teams acumen; he was a first-team All-Pro selection last season, after all.

That leaves four players — JL Skinner, Tycen Anderson, Miles Scott, and Parker Robertson — vying for one roster spot with less than a week until the final roster cutdown deadline. Is there a leader in the clubhouse for that fifth and final safety spot on the roster ?

After listening to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph following Tuesday's practice, the answer to that question could be yes: Skinner.

"He's had a great camp," Joseph said of Skinner. "He made a total commitment this fall with his body, with his prep. Every single day he's been on."

Some fans might not realize it, but Skinner was recovering from a shoulder injury this past spring, which caused him to miss a good chunk of the Broncos' offseason training program. Meanwhile, the Broncos had just signed Anderson, and then they drafted Scott in the seventh round, and signed Robertson as a college free agent.

Skinner felt the pressure, and acted accordingly.

"He missed the entire spring with a shoulder injury.," Joseph said of Skinner. "He came back on fire."

The P.J. Locke Vacuum

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) celebrates with safety Devon Key (26) after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos let Locke depart in free agency this past March. He'd been a starter in 2024 and the No. 3 safety last season. Locke was a lifesaver down the stretch and into the playoffs when Jones suffered a season-ending injury.

Locke said he was more than willing to stay in Denver if the Broncos could offer him assurances of a starting opportunity. The Broncos could promise no such thing, knowing that Jones was coming back for his contract year, so Locke took his talents to the Dallas Cowboys .

The Broncos knew they'd need someone from their safety depth to step up, and the early returns from training camp, to be honest, weren't all that encouraging. However, in the preseason games, Skinner began to separate himself in the competition .

"So, that was one of my camp goals our first day of camp, is to find some depth at the safety position," Joseph said. "Losing P.J. was a big deal for us, and he's [Skinner] had a great camp. I've been proud of him."

Skinner's Background

JL Skinner tackles Zachariah Branch in preseason Game 1. | Rich von Biberstein / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In Game 1 vs. the Atlanta Falcons, Skinner finished second on the team with five tackles (three solo), plus a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup. In Game 2 against the Green Bay Packers this past Friday, he notched three tackles (two solo).

Skinner was active on defense and special teams. He and Key have been the Broncos' core special teams mavens over the past three years, and the stars seem to be aligning for that again in 2026.

Skinner, 25, was a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Boise State. He was part of Payton's first draft class as Broncos head coach.

While it's been a struggle to crack the starting lineup on defense, Skinner has created a role for himself by throwing his all into special teams. He's played less than 4% of the defensive snaps over the past two years, but he's garnered 74% of the special teams snaps.

Skinner has blocked punts and chased down returners on kickoff and punt coverage. And when his number has been called to contribute on defense, he's been solid, like in the Broncos' Week 5 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles last season when he took the field at the end of the game to help protect a late lead.

Entering a contract year himself, Skinner appears to have the support — and perhaps even the trust — of his defensive coordinator, which could be crucial when the final roster conversations begin behind closed doors at Dove Valley.

Each Remaining Day Counts 'An Awful Lot'

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) during training camp. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Make no mistake, though: Skinner will have to punctuate his preseason with a great performance in the finale to fully secure a roster spot, with Anderson, Scott, and Robertson gunning for it as well.

Even with less than a week to go until the roster deadline, Joseph was adamant on Tuesday that each practice and the game matter "an awful lot," and that nothing is set in stone when it comes to the bubble players. There's still a chance for all of them to make a case for themselves.

Part of what Joseph and company are looking for is reselience and endurance. Which of these players can maintain their focus and a high level of effort and execution after weeks and weeks of slugging it out every day?

"I mean, obviously, we're competing every day and guys are fighting for roster spots, guys are fighting to be starters or important backup roles," Joseph said. "So, every day — it's been a long camp. It should be long. It should be hard.

"That's part of the evaluation: if guys can continue to push through when things get hard. It's a long season, right? And we have aspirations to play a long time. So, that's part of the evaluation, to see who can maintain consistency for a long period of time."

The Takeaway

Again, Skinner seems to have the lead for that fifth safety spot, but he can't afford to slip up this week and create any daylight for the likes of Anderson, Scott, and Robertson.

But as someone who's been in Denver for three years and who has contributed to the club's remarkable turnaround, if any of these depth safeties should know and understand the standard Joseph spoke of, it's Skinner.

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