Broncos Roster Cuts Tracker: Every Move on the Way to the Final 53

The Denver Broncos' preseason is over, and now comes the painful part.

It's any NFL head coach's worst weekend on the calendar. They dread the difficult, brutal conversations they must have with the 37 players who'll either be waived or released on the way to the final 53-man roster.

“Every year, same time," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after Friday night's game. "Two days, you go through..."

The NFL mandates that teams trim their rosters down to 53 players by Sunday at 2 pm MDT. That means the initial cuts could start on Saturday morning.

The Broncos have a deep roster, most of which is returning from last season. There were very few roster spots up for grabs entering training camp and the preseason, but in the finale against the Minnesota Vikings , several players showed out with gusto , complicating the Broncos' decision-making.

Who wins the QB2 job? And will the loser of the battle be waived or kept? How many running backs, wideouts, and offensive linemen make the roster? And the safety competition?

Payton wasn't ready post-game to say which quarterback won the QB2 competition, despite Sam Ehlinger throwing for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns, and Jarrett Stidham playing relatively well with the two possessions he received against Minnesota.

“Yes, we’ll see. We’ll see," Payton said. "Listen, I thought those guys did a good job and the roles kind of planned out like we wanted with ‘Stiddy’ going and then Sam coming in. The thing you look for is they’re moving the ball, finding completions. Yes, I’m sure the tape will be what we kind of felt we saw out there.”

We'll soon have our answers. The Broncos have carried 91 players this summer because of the international player exemption they get from Australian-born punter Jeremy Crawshaw, which means they'll be cutting 38 players between now and Sunday at 2 pm MDT, but as many as 16 of those players could be re-signed to the practice squad, if they clear waivers.

This article will track every roster cut the Broncos make on their way to the final 53 players. Keep it locked with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle, as we'll be updating this article in real time.

Released

To be determined.

Waived

To be determined.

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