Every Broncos Veteran Fighting for a Roster Spot vs. Packers

The Denver Broncos will make their preseason debut at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday night, hosting the Green Bay Packers in the second game of the summer.

Last week, the Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-7 . The Broncos' individual performances gave us some great insight into how the team's key position battles are shaping up and one heck of a stock report .

Several rookies shined last week, and more than a few veterans, but entering Game 2 against the Packers, the pressure is on to either sustain the momentum built up last week, or bounce back from a lackluster showing.

We've spent a lot of time on the rookie class , and while we graded the player performances in Atlanta , here's a snapshot of every Broncos veteran fighting for a roster spot vs. the Packers on Friday night.

Quarterback

Jarrett Stidham

Sam Ehlinger

Coming out of Game 1, Stidham has clear momentum . He performed well, pushed the ball down the field, and put most of the Broncos' 27 points on the board.

Ehlinger wasn't bad, not by any stretch, but he looked far less comfortable and poised than Stidham, and he bailed the pocket early and often. The Broncos' third-team offense struggled to move the chains and score in the second half under Ehlinger.

If the Broncos were deciding on the backup quarterback situation today, Stidham would likely be QB2. And Sean Payton admitted on Wednesday that the Broncos haven't decided whether they're open to keeping three quarterbacks on the roster out of camp, so whichever man loses this competition, he could be gone.

Running Back

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaleel McLaughlin

Tyler Badie

Cody Schrader

The top three running backs on the Broncos depth chart is set in stone: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and the rookie Jonah Coleman. Payton has kept four pure running backs on the roster out of camp each year, though he may not follow suit this time around because of the complementary skill sets of the top three guys and the value of fullback Adam Prentice.

If they do keep four running backs, though, that last spot will be decided by McLaughlin, Badie, or Schrader. McLaughlin showed some good stuff in Atlanta, even catching a touchdown from Stidham, but he fumbled in the second half — a rare giveaway by the fourth-year back.

Badie did nothing of note in the first game, while Schrader led all Broncos running backs with seven carries. Schrader looked like the best pure rusher among the trio, though the blocking he received from the third-team offensive line left much to be desired. All three are under the gun moving forward.

Wide Receiver

Lil'Jordan Humphrey (5) warms up before facing the Atlanta Falcons. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Troy Franklin

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Michael Bandy

Kyrese Rowan

Some might wonder why Franklin is on this list, given that he was a starter last year and finished second on the team in receiving. But the board has changed for him entering his third year, and while Jaylen Waddle's arrival has something to do with that, there's much more to the story.

Pat Bryant has emerged as a breakout candidate in camp, while the Broncos seem intent on featuring Marvin Mims Jr. more in the vision of new offensive coordinator Davis Webb. The target and rep opportunities have been a bit more scarce for Franklin this summer, and with the special teams and blocking value Humphrey brings to the table, the former Oregon star needs to remind this coaching staff what he can do.

Bandy is unlikely to play in this one, having not practiced for going on two weeks with an injury. He's listed, though, because his place with the Broncos is very much up for grabs. Rowan, meanwhile, just rejoined the team two weeks ago, and has yet to distinguish himself.

Tight End

Lucas Krull

Nate Adkins

Both veterans were re-signed in the offseason to one-year deals, only to see the Broncos draft two tight ends a few weeks later. Adkins's spot seems much more secure, since he is the most competent blocking tight end on the roster, while Krull is very much under threat from fifth-round rookie Justin Joly.

And let's not forget about seventh-round rookie Dallen Bentley, who has been quietly solid as he navigates his trial-and-error learning curve. My bet is that Denver keeps either Adkins or Krull, but not both.

Offensive Line

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Matt Peart (79) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Calvin Throckmorton

Matt Peart

Frank Crum

Reid Holskey

Lecitus Smith

Throckmorton has been one of the heroes of camp, going from being a backup guard to running with the first-team offense as the center in the wake of multiple injuries to the depth chart. He's proven himself to be quite valuable, but he still has to sing for his supper.

Peart is a tenured veteran whom the Broncos like, but he restructured his contract during the offseason after missing most of the 2025 campaign with a knee injury. Peart has inside/outside versatility, which helps his cause, but he and Crum will have to battle it out this summer with new competition from fourth-round rookie Kage Casey.

Alex Palczewski was re-signed in the offseason, locking him in as one of the core backups. Crum earned a roster spot last year, but he's yet to show that he's taken another step in his development, while Holskey and Smith are relative newcomers extremely unlikely to make the 53-man roster.

Defensive Line

Kristian Williams

Jordan Miller

When Matt Henningsen went down, the outlook for these two players improved, but it's still pretty bleak. The Broncos like to carry seven defensive linemen on the 53-man roster, and Williams and Miller make No. 8 and No. 9.

Still, a dominant showing in what remains of the preseason could reorient the Broncos' thinking, and perhaps make veteran Jordan Jackson expendable... but I doubt it.

Outside Linebacker

Dondrea Tillman

Drew Sanders

Tillman is as close to a lock as it gets, and the only reason there's any doubt is because of Sanders's draft pedigree and some potential roster needs elsewhere. The Broncos like to keep five rush linebackers on the roster, and Tillman would be the No. 5 guy, but Sanders was a third-round pick in 2023, which means he's entering a contract year.

Sanders looked good in Atlanta, notching the Broncos' only sack of the game, but then he missed all three practices this week. It's unclear whether he'll play vs. the Packers.

If Sanders doesn't play, this decision is fait accompli. The Broncos could choose to waive Tillman, but they'd never sneak him onto the practice squad. He'd get claimed in a heartbeat. So, again, the Broncos have been open to the possibility of Sanders unseating someone on this depth chart, but the injury bug seems hellbent on tanking his NFL career.

Inside Linebacker

Jordan Turner makes a special teams stop. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Karene Reid

Jordan Turner

With Levelle Bailey suffering a broken leg in Atlanta and being waived/injured , the competition for the No. 3 and No. 4 linebacker spots on the roster has been reduced to four players, two of whom are veterans. Reid seems destined to make the roster again, and while the Broncos love Turner, there's a good chance they could sneak him onto the practice squad.

Meanwhile, rookies Red Murdock and Taurean York are very much a part of the equation, especially the former. Murdock led the Broncos with eight tackles last week, so Reid needs another good preseason showing, while Turner has to hope he'll be cleared to play, after beginning training camp on the Non-Football Injury list and missing some practice again this week.

Cornerback

Reese Taylor

Everyone else on the cornerback depth chart is either a veteran lock, or a rookie. However, the Broncos kept Taylor on the practice squad last year for a reason; they like him.

He's a nickel-only cornerback, though, which limits his value. Taylor had a solid game in Atlanta, but didn't stand out with any big plays, while rookies like Sean Fresch Jr. and Brent Austin looked very good.

Safety

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) breaks up a pass to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) in the final minute. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JL Skinner

Tycen Anderson

Skinner and Anderson are similar players, in that, they're relatively unproven on defense, but are reliable special teams contributors. The Broncos have two rookies pushing from the bottom of the depth chart, including a draft pick — seventh-rounder Miles Scott — and they signed veteran Taylor Rapp on Thursday.

The Rapp signing was definitely a shot across the bow of every safety not named Talanoa Hufanga or Brandon Jones, including Devon Key, though the latter is in no danger of losing his roster spot as a first-team All-Pro special teams ace. If Skinner and Anderson don't start showing out in the preseason, this decision will be made for them, and not in their favor.

Long Snapper

Mitchell Fraboni

The undrafted rookie Luke Basso remains on the roster, despite his bad long snap last week that led to a botched field-goal attempt. For whatever reason, the Broncos are open to to Basso beating out Fraboni, but the veteran has been nothing but reliable as this team's long snapper.

Fraboni may be a bit undersized, but he does his job well and produces a handful of tackles on punt coverage each year. I thought Denver might waive Basso after his snafu in Atlanta last week, but he's still on the roster, which means Fraboni is still under the gun.

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