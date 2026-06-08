Why Broncos Could Target Saints QB Spencer Rattler as Backup

There has been little indication thus far that the Denver Broncos will change their plan for the 2026 quarterback room, a three-man show consisting of Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Sam Ehlinger.

But if they did, head coach Sean Payton could go out of house to upgrade the unit, with ESPN recently naming New Orleans Saints QB Spencer Rattler — among the top "early trade deadline candidates" — as an intriguing possibility.

"If Rattler's the odd man out, he should generate interest," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote on June 4. "His 14 NFL starts haven't been great (the Saints lost 13 of them), but they do constitute the kind of experience teams prize when looking for backup/developmental QBs. Rattler is also 25, so he could still have a career ahead of him as an NFL quarterback somewhere other than New Orleans. Broncos coach Sean Payton still has strong ties to the Saints, and that could be a team to watch if there's any change to its backup QB plans."

A fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft, Rattler has completed 62.7% of his passes for 2,903 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across 16 appearances for New Orleans. He posted a 1-13 record as a starter before the club eventually turned to 2025 second-rounder Tyler Shough.

Rattler, 26, is under contract with the Saints through next year, and he may be made expendable following the addition of former Broncos backup Zach Wilson this offseason.

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Why It Makes Sense (In Theory) — And Why It Doesn't (In Reality)

For one, Graziano's dot-connecting was based on the premise that Payton used to work for the Saints and remains close with several of their decision-makers. That's less important than Rattler actually fitting his (and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb's) system, which Graziano did not address.

For two, Rattler offers less short-term floor than Stidham (whose contract expires in 2027), and it's questionable that he has a higher theoretical ceiling than Ehlinger, whom the Broncos are high on.

The only way this materializes is if Ehlinger becomes the new No. 2, Denver unloads Stidham, and then acquires Rattler to be the third-stringer.

Suffice to say, it doesn't seem very plausible.

The Broncos deliberately chose against signing any of the tryout quarterbacks they hosted this offseason, a vote of confidence in their incumbent, ever-competing corps. There's no reason to believe that'll suddenly change — even for a Saint.

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