Gut Reaction: Sean Payton Just Validated Every Asset the Broncos Spent to Get Him

Sean Payton isn't going anywhere any time soon. Not that anyone was worried about it, but his new five-year extension with the Denver Broncos will keep him in the Mile High City through the 2030 season.

The Walton-Penner ownership group rewarded Payton for his monumental turnaround of the Broncos. When he arrived as head coach in 2023, the Broncos had to first acquire Payton's rights from the New Orleans Saints , which required a first and second-round draft pick.

The Magnitude of Payton's Task

Once that business was taken care of, Payton could be hired. He took over a five-win Broncos team that was already ruing its decision to trade for Russell Wilson and pay him a $245 million extension before he'd even taken a snap the year prior.

Payton gave it the ol' college try with Wilson, but the veteran coach could not live with the quarterback's high number of negative plays. Wilson's sack problems and his penchant for fumbling drove Payton crazy.

Even though Payton stabilized Wilson's numbers as the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2023, he'd seen enough by Week 17, benching the veteran quarterback. It was a controversial decision that drew no small amount of PR blowback at the time, but Payton stuck to his guns, even as Wilson claimed publicly that the Broncos had given him an ultimatum to either renegotiate his contract or take a seat behind Jarrett Stidham.

The Broncos denied Wilson's claims. Stidham started the final two games of the season, and by March, Payton had come to terms with the ramifications of releasing Wilson. The Broncos pulled the trigger in March of 2024, incurring a then-NFL-record $85 million in dead-money charges to the salary cap.

Moving on from Wilson was going to be painful, and the dead-money impact would require the Broncos to part with several other key veterans, but it forced Payton and company to get skinny on the cap and go young on the roster. Landing the right quarterback in Payton's image would be crucial if the Broncos were going to survive the Wilson release, and still field a competitive team.

Enter Bo Nix

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Fortunately, the Broncos did their due diligence in the 2024 NFL draft, landing on Nix as their desired quarterback target. In a draft that saw six quarterbacks go in the first round, Nix was the last at No. 12 overall.

That's when Payton really upped the ante at the coaching level. Nix won the starting job out of camp, and the Broncos would go on to post their first double-digit win season in nearly a decade, snapping their eight-year playoff drought along the way.

Nix was the antithesis to Wilson, with a stubborn unwillingness to take a sack. The negative plays went away, by and large.

In Year 2 with Nix, Payton won 14 games, tying a Broncos single-season franchise record, dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, and qualified for the conference's No. 1 playoff seed. It was quite the achievement, considering how much dead money the Broncos were still managing in 2024.

Broncos Rising

In three seasons, Payton has won 32 games as Broncos head coach — the third-most in the NFL over that span. He's averaging just under 11 wins per season.

Payton has the Broncos well positioned to defend their AFC West crown in 2026. The Broncos are returning 90% of their snaps from last season, and added a bona fide weapon on offense, in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Hiring Payton came at a cost. The Broncos had to give up more premium draft capital one year removed from getting fleeced by the Seattle Seahawks in the Wilson trade.

The Broncos are back, and it's thanks to Payton vision, the culture he has cultivated, and the high expectations he has set around team headquarters. The Broncos not only rewarded Payton, but they aligned his timeline with GM George Paton, with both shot-callers under contract through the 2030 season.

Payton was an expensive head-coaching hire. But the Walton-Penner group has come to understand that, in the NFL, you get what you pay for.

No Shortage of Juice

Payton hasn't even begun to think about the end game of his coaching career. He just reupped for another half-decade, and he's looking forward to his continued collaboration with Paton in the front office.

Payton feels like he still has "a lot of juice left" to give the Broncos.

"I think most importantly, aligning with George [Paton] and the working relationship. We enjoy coming to work together and going through this together," Payton said on Thursday. "I’m not really… Fair question, but I haven’t really given any thought to the end game. I think I have a lot of juice left and enjoy what we’re doing. Someone asked the other day, ‘Do you enjoy it?’ I think when that stops is when you have to look at it. I’m not at that spot right now.”

Considering how many misses the Broncos had at head coach after Gary Kubiak stepped down following the 2016 season, fans understand how hard it is to get the right guy in the building. The Walton-Penners made it happen with Payton three years ago, sparing no expense along the way, and it will continue to pay dividends for the Broncos.

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