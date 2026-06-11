Sean Payton Earns New Broncos Deal After Defying the Odds

The Denver Broncos have extended head coach Sean Payton, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's a five-year extension that will keep Payton in the Mile High City through the 2030 season, just like GM George Paton .

ESPN sources: The Broncos and Sean Payton have reached agreement on a new five-year contract.



Payton has led the Broncos to the third-most wins in the NFL over the past two years, including an AFC Championship Game appearance last season.



Now, Broncos owner Greg Penner has… pic.twitter.com/rfGcyPe7Mn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2026

Payton has won 32 regular-season games as head coach of the Broncos, which is the third-most in the NFL over that span, as Schefter points out. The context of those wins and the turnaround they represent, though, are what make Payton's body of work so impressive.

Payton took over a five-win team with a quarterback situation that was less than ideal. The Broncos had just traded for Russell Wilson the year prior and gave him a five-year extension before he even took one snap.

Payton tried to make it work with Wilson, but the veteran coach couldn't countenance all the negative plays — too many sacks, fumbles, and interceptions. Payton actually benched the quarter-billion-dollar quarterback with two games left to go, and the Broncos released Wilson in March of the following offseason , incurring an at-the-time NFL-record $85 million in dead-money charges to the salary cap.

Defying the Odds

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

From that point forward, the odds were not in Payton's favor. If he was going to turn the Broncos' ship around, it would take a from-the-ground-up rebuild that would likely be many years in the making. But that's not how it shook out.

Working with his GM counterpart, Payton's first order of business after moving on from Wilson was finding a quarterback in his own image. Enter Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

With Nix in the fold, Payton has won 24 games and made the playoffs in both seasons. The Broncos had to get skinny on the salary cap because of the Wilson dead-money hits, moving on from many established veterans during the 2024 offseason, like safety Justin Simmons, linebacker Josey Jewell, and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, the latter of whom was traded to Cleveland.

The Broncos had to go young and rely on Payton and the coaching staff to do work wonders on the roster. It worked, with several young players emerging as key contributors to the team's turnaround, including Nix; rush linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper; cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian; and others.

That Payton was able to win 24 games and dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West despite having to balance $85 million in dead money over those two seasons is honestly a marvel. It's a credit to the front office for drafting well and especially to Payton and his staff for developing their rear ends off. It's a relief to have that dead money off the books now.

“It feels good. It’s important," Payton said of the Broncos being free of the Wilson dead money. "It’s hard to do that with dead money, and when you do it with a record-setting amount, it’s a credit to everyone: the young players, coaches, scouts. So I don’t know that anyone can physically feel it or see it, but certainly it exists when it pertains to your budget.”

That was $85 million that Payton's opponents could spend on players that the Broncos couldn't over that two-year span. That's the best way to understand it. But it ended up being a blessing in disguise. Necessity is the mother of invention, after all.

Back On Top

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton greets players as they warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos tied a franchise record last season with 14 wins. Only the 1998 Broncos have ever won that many games in a single season, though they did it when the schedule was 16 games.

Paton's Broncos also edged out the New England Patriots for the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. The Broncos earned a first-round playoff bye, and hosted Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Nix out-dueled Allen, who was predated upon by the Broncos' defense, turning the ball over five times, to win in overtime 33-30. Alas, that iconic playoff win came at the dear cost of losing Nix, who suffered an ankle fracture on the third-to-last play of the game, right before Wil Lutz's game-winning field goal.

Winning the AFC West and the No. 1 seed had set the Broncos up with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, if they could stay alive. Nix gave them the chance, but his absence, unfortunately, was too much to overcome in the AFC championship game.

If Nix doesn't go down, the Broncos likely defeat the Patriots in the AFC title game and advance to the Super Bowl. It's crazy to think that three short years prior, the Broncos had become an embarrassment under failed head coach Nathaniel Hackett, with the ownership firing him before his first season was even over.

The Takeaway

The Broncos now enter their fourth season with Payton as head coach, and they're no longer flying under the radar. The Broncos have firmly established themselves as one of the AFC's giants, though this coming season's first-place schedule will test them to the nines.

Payton will take on more of a CEO-type role this season, after handing off the primary play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Davis Webb. Payton will still call some plays here and there, but it will be a slightly different gameday role for the veteran coach and innovative offensive mind.

The must-haves for an NFL team are the right head coach and quarterback combo. The Broncos have both boxes checked, and Payton's future is now tied to the team through the 2030 season, when he will be 67.

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