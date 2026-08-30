Fallout of Broncos' Cooper Landing on Commissioner's Exempt List

The writing was on the wall for Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper when he -- unlike almost all other starters -- suited up in Friday's preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. It was underlined Saturday when the team signed OLB David Agoha to the practice squad.

Now it's official.

According to media reports, Cooper on Sunday was placed on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt list, barring him from practicing or playing for a yet-to-be-announced period of time. 9NEWS' Mike Klis said the expectation is that Cooper could be suspended anywhere from two to six games.

The punishment stems from Cooper's two arrests earlier this offseason for an alleged domestic violence incident. He wasn't present for Denver's mandatory minicamp but participated in the entirety of training camp and the preseason.

Per Klis, Cooper since completed a "comprehensive" in-patient mental health program while the Broncos waited out the league's decision.

“We’re staying the course with the league. We’re staying the course with league protocol, club protocol relative to what we’re advised to do," head coach Sean Payton said on July 29. "He’s been fantastic working away from the building, and we’ll continue to do that and monitor it. We’re supportive, and yet very much aware of the seriousness of these types of things. Pretty much what I said in the spring, there’s a schedule and a course to this, and that’s what we have to follow.”

Cooper is among several procedural moves the Broncos have made at the position amid their final, 53-man roster cutdown. The club has also waived OLBs Dasan McCullough and Ron Stone Jr., in addition to signing Agoha.

Aug 1, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during training camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Implications of Cooper's Suspension

While it's never ideal to lose a veteran starter -- especially one with 26.5 sacks over the last three seasons -- the Broncos are well positioned to withstand Cooper's absence after assembling perhaps the NFL's deepest pass-rushing unit.

Sliding into his full-time role, for the time being, will be Jonah Elliss, who enjoyed a terrific training camp and who many believe is on the cusp of a breakout campaign, finally given the opportunity. Second-year OLB Que Robinson, a preseason standout, will also mix in on passing downs.

In some ways, the Broncos will feel the loss. In others, they might not even know he's gone.

"My take on Jonah is, when you watch our cutups after the season, he played really well, but he didn’t play enough. Same with Que," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said earlier this month. "So, to get him on the field more often, it may be packages so we can play Que more often also. It’s really team-based, to get our better players more reps. He’s one of our better players, but I don’t want him watching half the game. I want him playing."

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