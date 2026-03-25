10 Free Agents Broncos Can Target Without Losing Comp Picks

The Denver Broncos have been relatively quiet on the free-agent front since the new league year opened. We're now more than two weeks into free agency, and the Broncos have signed just one outside guy, although they orchestrated one of the blockbuster moves of 2026 thus far by trading for Jaylen Waddle .

Two outside moves — plus 17 re-signings or tenders of their own free agents. That's been the Broncos' relatively conservative approach to this offseason, if you can call it that; they did make a huge splash via trade.

One of the reasons for the Broncos' inactivity is the compensatory draft pick formula, ostensibly. The Broncos are projected to receive a 2027 fourth- and a seventh-round comp pick for the loss of defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and safety P.J. Locke.

Considering how deep and talented the 2027 draft class is, especially in comparison to the 2026 class, it's understandable why the Broncos want to protect those two projected comp picks. Now, after the 2026 draft, the Broncos can sign any unrestricted free agent, and it won't count toward the comp pick formula, regardless of how much they're paid.

Until then, the Broncos are limited to street free agents and low-value deals, like the contract for safety Tycen Anderson , if they want to protect those 2027 comp picks. So, with Over The Cap estimating the Broncos have upwards of $18 million in effective cap space currently, there are some intriguing street free agents lingering out there.

Keep in mind, the Broncos have to budget a fraction of that $18 million to sign their coming draft class, but without a first or third-round pick (Waddle trade), the cost will be significantly diminished, compared to most years.

Now, just because I've listed a player today doesn't mean I'm straight-up advocating for the Broncos to sign him. Many are coming off injuries, but they're all worth a call — to kick the tires, at least.

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

He's still out there. Having been released with a post-June 1 designation, Njoku is fair game for the Broncos.

Njoku is 29 and an excellent Y tight end who can work in-line as a blocker and remains highly effective as a receiver.

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Hill comes with a heap of red flags, which is why he's still available after Miami moved on. He's on the wrong side of 30, he's coming off a brutal knee injury, and he's been an off-field distraction at times in his career.

Still, if that knee puts him on track to play in 2026, Hill is at least worth a phone call.

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) cannot make a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Broncos don't "need" a cornerback, not right now. But Riley Moss is entering a contract year, so it's an under-the-radar need, and Lattimore is a former Sean Payton draft pick in New Orleans.

I'd be shocked if the Broncos hadn't already at least called Lattimore.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) is unable to catch the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Smith isn't a dominant blocker, but he's capable on the move. He'd bring a veteran presence to the Broncos' tight end room, but this probably isn't a move the Broncos make so long as Evan Engram remains on the roster. They don't need another "move" tight end; they need an in-line guy.

Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Broncos brought back Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but released Dre Greenlaw. The third linebacker in Denver's rotation sees a lot of action, and Okereke, though he might cost more than what the Broncos want to spend currently, would be a great addition.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) defends during the second half of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mixon missed all of last season and he's 30, but when healthy, he's still a playmaker. The Broncos could use a little first and second-down insurance for J.K. Dobbins, and RJ Harvey isn't ready for that.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles and is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (55) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Much of the same Okereke logic applies to Wilson. Alas, Wilson's NFL star has begun to dim, but he might still have one or two seasons left and the Broncos need a No. 3 linebacker, not a No. 1.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Xavier Woods (25) intercepts a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Broncos signed Anderson, but Woods has real starting experience. The safety position is slightly questionable depth-wise after Locke's departure.

If the Broncos are right about Devon Key, then it's more of a non-issue. The trouble is, we won't know that until the fall. Before he injured his hamstring, Woods started 10 games for Tennessee, picked off two passes, and broke up three. He can still play.

Sep 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws over Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This one's dicey. There's a good reason why Jones is still available, and that's the two major injuries he suffered in back-to-back seasons. He didn't play in 2025 with a torn triceps, and that came after a knee injury cost him all but three games the year prior.

However, Jones is only 29 and when he's healthy, he's a solid presence upfront. The Broncos have some questions to answer on the D-line with Franklin-Myers gone, and if Jones's recovery checks out medically, he'd be worth a look.

LA Chargers tight end Will Dissly (89) makes a catch against Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I'm only mentioning Dissly because he was released by the Chargers. He had a bizarre 2025 season, but the year prior, he produced 50 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns.

Dissly will turn 30 in July.

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