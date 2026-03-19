Report: Broncos Sign Former Bengals S Tycen Anderson

The Denver Broncos finally made their first external signing of free agency, agreeing to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Additional details, such as contract length or compensation, have to be disclosed as of this writing.

A 2022 fifth-round draft pick, Anderson (6-2, 205) developed into a core special-teamer and reliable backup defender during his time with the Bengals, registering 42 combined tackles and one pass deflection across 41 career appearances.

The Toledo product was a standout collegian prior to joining the league, earning second-team All-MAC honors in 2020 and first-team All-MAC honors in 2021.

"Three-year starter who aligned as a big nickel and box add-on at Toledo and will likely be targeted in that same capacity by pro teams," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Anderson's size, length and speed stand out on tape. He's a determined run supporter who plays with adequate block take-on and play strength near the line of scrimmage. He's a rangy, long tackler with the ability to short-circuit outside runners. Anderson has the potential to handle coverage underneath but might not have the instincts or ball skills to handle additional coverage duties. He has the ability to fit as backup down safety with upside."

Anderson, 26, is thus far the lone outside player added by Denver amid the NFL's signing period, which began last week. In addition to bringing back several of its own free agents, the club also acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle via trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson (26) acknowledges the crowd after a play during the second half in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Projected Impact of Move

Anderson was not recruited by the Broncos to replace either starting safety, Talanoa Hufanga or Brandon Jones, the latter of whom is entering the final year of his contract and is coming off an injury-marred 2025 campaign.

More or less, Anderson was signed as the replacement for former S P.J. Locke, who took his talents to the Dallas Cowboys this season. He should compete with Devon Key and JL Skinner for the right to occupy Locke's old role as the No. 3 behind Hufanga and Jones.

This is also a position the Broncos are likely to address in next month's Draft, for which they no longer hold first- or third-round picks thanks to the Waddle trade. The club still holds seven selections, including a second-rounder, two fourth-rounders, and three seventh-round choices.

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