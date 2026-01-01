Broncos TE Has Massive Contract Incentive on the Line vs. Chargers

Don't be surprised if Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman has a big game against the Los Angeles Chargers. With one regular-season game left on the schedule, Trautman is five receptions away from a sizable contract bonus.

According to Spotrac , if Trautman reaches 25 receptions during the regular season, it will trigger a $125,000 bonus. He has 20 catches right now.

When the Broncos reconvened on Monday, head coach Sean Payton brought Trautman's incentive to the forefront. Bo Nix will be looking to get the ball to Trautman, but the Chargers are probably going to be expecting that.

“You work this hard to get close, and incentives are good. That’s why they put them in contracts," Nix said on Wednesday. "For ‘Traut’, obviously, he would’ve never told us that. Nobody would’ve ever known if Coach [Payton] hadn’t made it a big deal."

Nix is going to try his "best" to help his veteran teammate clock those extra dollars, which, in comparison to his $2.7 million base salary, is a nice chunk of change.

"For me, it’s just understanding that. I’m going to try my best if it presents itself to get him those touches," Nix said. "Now, the defense is going to be thinking we’re going to target ‘Traut’ the whole time. So I think it’s good. If it plays out that way, then we’re going to be excited."

Has Trautman Caught 5 Passes in a Game?

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball after a reception defended by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Trautman's single-game high this season is three receptions. However, his career-high in a single game is exactly five receptions, which he's hit three times as a pro, the last of which came in his first game as a Bronco back in 2023 in the season-opener.

If the cookie doesn't crumble in Trautman's favor, though, he's not the type of player to lament it. That only makes the Broncos want to get him to 25 receptions that much more.

"Fortunately for us, ‘Traut’ is not one of those guys that’s going to throw a temper tantrum wanting his catches," Nix said. "I think that is all the more reason we want to get it for him.”

Trautman has 20 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown this season. The sixth-year pro has done well as the Broncos' No. 2 tight end behind Evan Engram.

Much of what Trautman is asked to do is block, and he's improved that area of his game this season. An unselfish player, it would be cool to see the Broncos really emphasize him in Sunday's game plan against the Chargers.

The 1-Seed at Stake

However, winning the game takes precedence. The Chargers will be aware of the incentives at stake for Trautman, which the Broncos could use to their advantage.

The most important thing is beating a Chargers team that will be resting Justin Herbert and several other key players. If Denver wins, it secures the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

