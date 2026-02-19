Denver Broncos 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Broncos Disrespected After Strong Season

The Denver Broncos might be the real deal. Sean Payton has improved the team in each of his three seasons, going from 5-12 before he took over to 8-9 in his first season, 10-7 and a playoff appearance two years ago, and a 14-3 record and playoff win last season.

Denver was carried by its defense, but Bo Nix also proved himself under center. Unfortunately, an injury ended his season in the playoffs, otherwise we may have seen the Broncos have a chance to take on the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

Can Payton and the Broncos continue improving and get to the Super Bowl in 2027?

Let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds .

Broncos Super Bowl 61 Odds

+1900 (12th best)

I’m a bit surprised to see the Broncos this low after the season that they had. They’re behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+1400) and Los Angeles Chargers (+1600) in their own division, and the Buffalo Bills (+1000), Baltimore Ravens (+1200), and New England Patriots (+1400) are above them among AFC Teams.

The Broncos don’t need to make any big personnel decisions this offseason.

On defense, they may lose lineman John Franklin-Myers to free agency, and cornerback Ja’Quan McMillan is one of the top restricted free agents out there. Offensively, they have to decide whether or not they want to bring back running back J.K. Dobbins, who suffered a season-ending injury after playing in 10 games.

The big question for the Broncos is if they can replicate the success they had and prove that it wasn’t a fluke.

Defense wins championships, though, and the Broncos have one of the best in the league. I wouldn’t mind taking a shot at Denver given these +1900 odds.

