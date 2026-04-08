Anonymous NFL Exec Critiques New Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle

An anonymous NFL executive has made a bold — if not inaccurate — claim about the Denver Broncos' marquee offseason acquisition, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

According to Mike Sando of The Athletic , the unnamed exec said of Waddle: "Take your shot, but you'd better know some of the flaws. Availability is a concern, and he doesn't exactly exude toughness. Maybe your culture changes that. He opens things up and he's in his prime."

One NFL exec on the Broncos' addition of Jaylen Waddle:



"Take your shot, but you'd better know some of the flaws. Availability is a concern, and he doesn't exactly exude toughness. Maybe your culture changes that. He opens things up and he's in his prime."



(via @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/pIgYrnQfgb — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 8, 2026

As others pointed out on social media, Waddle only missed seven total games across five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, three of which came in 2023. He made 16 of 17 appearances last year, notching 100 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns, averaging the second-most yards per catch (14.2) of his career.

The Broncos acquired Waddle, 27, from the Dolphins on March 17, sending first- and third-round draft picks in exchange for the receiver and a fourth-round selection.

"I think it’s going to be a fun group," Waddle said in his introductory Denver presser. "They have a lot of talent with ‘Court’ [WR Courtland Sutton], ‘Marv’ [WR Marvin Mims Jr.], [WR] Troy [Franklin], [WR] Pat [Bryant], [WR] Lil’Jordan [Humphrey]. I’m here to help in every fashion, making plays and learning. I’m excited to learn from them and [for] them to learn from me. It should be fun; it should be great.”

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Does This Mean Anything?

Short answer: No. It might even mean less than nothing. Not only do these anonymous criticisms pop up variously every offseason — and, conspicuously, there's never a name attached — it seems this individual is a tad misinformed (or perhaps biased) regarding Waddle.

The only opinion that matters is the one that belongs to the person picking the groceries. And that person, by and large, is Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who evidently wasn't scared away by Waddle's supposed red flags.

“Well I think my experience is when the locker room is kind of where we have it, if you can help us, come on in. If you train and are like-minded like us, come on in. Now if you can’t… I think whenever you are able to bring in someone that is highly competitive, his personality and all of those things. I think the good teams welcome those players because they know it’s another piece and another opportunity to improve your team.”