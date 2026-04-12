Aqib Talib Hints at Another Big Broncos Move After Waddle Prediction

Aqib Talib didn't break the news of the Denver Broncos acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle via trade, but he heralded the move just a couple of days before it transpired. On The Arena: Gridiron show that Talib co-hosts, he predicted that the Broncos would have a new " explosion player " for the offense.

Talib was very confident in his prediction; he obviously had some privileged information, and he could be sitting on some equally explosive intel with less than two weeks until the 2026 NFL draft. On his latest show , Talib was prodded by co-host Skip Bayless to provide more information on another supposed Broncos "bombshell" that the former Super Bowl 50 champion has apparently hinted at.

Could Talib be talking about another free-agent move? Or could the Broncos be working on something draft-related?

"It might be the draft," Talib replied to Bayless. "Yeah, it might be the draft, Skip."

Bayless playfully pushed back by expressing doubt in Talib's latest Broncos forecast, but the former five-time Pro Bowl cornerback was quick to remind his colleague about his last bold prediction coming true within days of it leaving his lips.

"Come on, Skip. You don't believe?" Talib replied. "Still don't believe me, Skip? It might be on draft day. Know that."

@AqibTalib21 thinks that Denver isn’t done making moves 👀..? What ya got for me @Broncos pic.twitter.com/qr5sGcQAXL — L.T (@_logicaltakes) April 10, 2026

Paton Left the Door Open

George Paton. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Once again, the stars are aligning for such a move, as Broncos GM George Paton recently stated publicly that the Waddle move doesn't preclude him from further trading up in the draft.

“Obviously, we’re focused on [Pick] 30 in the second [round]," Paton said at the NFL owners meetings in March. "We’ve fortunately been there before, I think, two different times. We have a good feel for that. We can hone in. It doesn’t mean we won’t trade up at some point, but we’ll have a really good feel for the 62nd pick or whatever we’re picking."

That's a far cry from announcing an imminent trade, but Paton is on record for saying that he wants to be "in on every deal," even if the Broncos don't win them all.

However, the fact that Denver doesn't have a first or third-round draft pick this year, after the Waddle trade, does make Talib's playful hint more interesting. The Broncos were set to pick at No. 30 overall, but now their first selection in the 2026 draft is at No. 62, then they don't go on the clock again until No. 108 in Round 4.

Protecting 2027 Comp Picks For Another Reason?

Kenyon Sadiq. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Broncos have zealously protected the fourth and seventh-round compensatory picks they're projected to receive in 2027 for the free-agent departures of defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and safety P.J. Locke. We've chalked that up to the 2027 draft class already being viewed as vastly superior and far deeper than this year's crop of college talent entering the NFL.

However, the Broncos could be protecting those picks by holding back in free agency this offseason to preserve ammunition to potentially trade up in this year's draft. This is pure theory, but the Broncos will have a full complement of draft picks next year, plus the comp picks, and nothing would preclude Paton from using one or two of them to move up — if there was a got-to-have player in this class.

Until the NFL awards Denver with the actual 2027 comp picks, they can't be used in a trade. But that doesn't mean the Broncos couldn't use the picks they have now in a potential trade later this month.

We could drive ourselves crazy and be up all night trying to guess if such a prospect fits that bill for Denver this year, but there are too many options. If you're going to make a "bombshell" move, though, I can't imagine that it would be simply trading up into the back end of Round 1.

It would have to be a much more aggressive move — like trading into the top 15. Who could interest the Broncos there?

That would at least narrow down the field of possibilities, and some people's first thought would be Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love or Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq — if we're talking about Denver trading all the way up into the top 15. The Broncos are unlikely to mortgage next year's draft to move up for a defensive lineman, a cornerback, or a safety.

I can't see Denver doing it for a running back either, to be frank. Even targeting a tight end by giving up as much as their current second-round pick, plus a 2027 first-rounder and much, much more? I don't see it.

In fact, teams don't typically make such big draft-day trades unless they're maneuvering for a quarterback. The Broncos have Bo Nix, though; quarterback is not on the menu. Those future picks are too valuable to risk on a single running back or a tight end in this class.

Again, though, given Paton and Broncos head coach Sean Payton's history, such a bold move could only be motivated by a desire to target another offensive weapon. The Broncos' defense has been a top-10 unit in back-to-back years, but when it comes to getting over the Super Bowl hump, the offense could still use more impact players, even after the Waddle addition.

But we're way out in the weeds right now, even theorizing about this; there's just not enough information to get specific and whittle it down to something solid. This is pure rumor-mill fodder, even though Talib has been proven right once.

Other 'Bombshell' Possibilities

David Njoku. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Talib said it could be the draft, but it wouldn't necessarily have to be a selection. The Broncos could trade for a player or deal away one of their own.

I doubt that another blockbuster trade is coming down the pike, but I wouldn't be shocked at all if, during the draft, the Broncos traded a veteran on an expiring contract , like quarterback Jarrett Stidham, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., cornerback Riley Moss, or an outside linebacker (anyone not named Nik Bonitto). Even third-year wideout Troy Franklin has been the subject of trade speculation since the Waddle deal.

I don't think that's what Talib was hinting at, though. He could have been talking about a current free agent, but there's really only one available who could qualify as a "bombshell" type signing: tight end David Njoku.

Njoku has been available for over a month, so at this point, if the Broncos are interested in him, we can safely assume that they won't push to make a deal until after the draft, when the compensatory formula would no longer count against them in free agency.

The Takeaway

Remember, it was Bayless who categorized it as another "bombshell" — not Talib. All Talib said was that a move could be "on draft day," and he didn't stipulate any other factor.

All this being said, I can only assume that Talib is talking about a trade-up in the draft. That doesn't mean it'll happen, but he's been right before, and it was only three weeks ago, so we'll be keeping our ear to the floor for any possible Broncos buzz on the pre-draft trail.

The 2026 draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23. The Broncos' first selection (Round 2, pick 62) won't occur until Friday night when Day 2 of the draft rolls around.

Maybe the Broncos want to get involved in Day 1. We shall see.