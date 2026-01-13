Bills Lose Another WR Ahead of Playoff Matchup vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills have lost another wide receiver in advance of Saturday's Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed Tuesday that third-year WR Tyrell Shavers tore his ACL during last week's Wild Card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shavers, who played the second half with the injury, will miss the remainder of the postseason, McDermott announced.

Buffalo's victory proved costly as the club also saw veteran WR Gabe Davis tear his ACL and subsequently be ruled out for the rest of the 2025 campaign. Safety Jordan Poyer is considered week-to-week with a hamstring issue.

Shavers, a former undrafted free agent, finished second on the team in yards per reception (16.3) in the regular season, totaling 15 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown. Davis, a reliable target for quarterback Josh Allen, notched 129 receiving yards and a score across 12 grabs.

The Bills' injury report is extensive, headlined by Allen's trio of head, hand, and leg injuries that were exacerbated versus Jacksonville. The reigning MVP is expected to start, but will obviously not be at full health for the contest.

The Broncos are dealing with a spate of injuries of their own, though they're expected to have inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw available on Saturday. Greenlaw hasn't played since Week 16, however, and may be on a snap count behind LBs Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

“Yes, I think we see most everyone back," head coach Sean Payton said last Friday.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) warms up before game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Update on Jones, Dobbins

Many Broncos fans have wondered about the status of starting safety Brandon Jones, who suffered a pectoral injury in Denver's Week 15 win over the Green Bay Packers — and hasn't been heard from since.

On Tuesday, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis provided an update on Jones, reporting that he underwent surgery to repair the pec and there's a "possibility" he could return by next month's Super Bowl (assuming the Broncos make it).

The same can essentially be said for running back J.K. Dobbins, who sustained a foot injury on Nov. 7 that was thought to be season-ending. Payton recently expressed hope that Dobbins' return would come "soon."

"Keep in mind, the usual recovery time for those respective injuries – torn pec and Lisfranc -- extends beyond the February 8 Super Bowl date," Klis noted. "Jones’ pec injury occurred near the end of the first half of the Broncos’ win against Green Bay on December 14. The Super Bowl would be just seven weeks from his injury. Dobbins’ Lisfranc issue would be three months from the Super Bowl. Former Broncos All Pro left tackle Ryan Clady suffered a Lisfranc injury in week 2 of the 2013 season and was unable to return in time for Super Bowl 48."