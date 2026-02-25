Report: Broncos Hire Colorado DC to Replace Jim Leonhard

The Denver Broncos made another addition to their coaching staff, hiring University of Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston as defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach, multiple reports indicated Wednesday.

Livingston will replace former Broncos assistant Jim Leonhard, who left this offseason to become the Buffalo Bills' new defensive coordinator.

A former college safety, Livingston began his coaching career as Furman's safeties coach in 2010 before moving on to Vanderbilt as defensive quality control. He then leapt to the NFL, landing with the Cincinnati Bengals as a scout in 2012. He was promoted to quality control in 2015 and safeties coach in 2016, a position he'd hold for eight seasons.

Livingston, 40, was hired by the Buffaloes in 2024. There, he "improved the defense from 124th out of 133 in the nation giving up 34.8 points per game in 2023 to a 42nd ranking with 23.1 points per game in his first season," 9NEWS' Mike Klis noted.

Livingston is the latest import to Broncos head coach Sean Payton's staff, which has seen significant turnover since the team's loss in the AFC Championship Game. Denver recently hired Doug Belk as cornerbacks coach, replacing Addison Lynch; John Morton as offensive passing-game coordinator, replacing Davis Webb; Ronald Curry as wide receivers coach, replacing Keary Colbert; and Kyle Kempt as an offensive assistant, replacing Logan Kilgore.

In addition to the new hires, the Broncos also promoted Webb to offensive coordinator and Kilgore to quarterbacks coach.

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Payton Discusses Webb's New Role

Arguably the most noteworthy move that Payton executed this offseason has been the elevation of Webb, who came thisclose to earning an NFL head-coaching gig before ultimately opting to remain in Denver for the 2026 campaign.

Webb not only is succeeding former longtime Payton confidant Joe Lombardi as OC, but he officially has been giving primary play-calling responsibilities, a baton he's taking from the head man himself — a man who's excited about passing it.

"He’s extremely talented," Payton said of Webb at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. "With regards to play calling, it’s something that he’ll be really good at it. Man, it’s like, ‘Would you give up play calling?’ I would only do that if I felt like it would help our team. I’ll still be involved with what we do offensively, just like what we do defensively. But I do think he has a gift. He’s real sharp. I’m glad he’s on our staff."