Bo Nix Makes Broncos History in Blowout Win over Cowboys
Bo Nix vaulted himself into the Denver Broncos' record books amid Sunday's 44-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
According to the team, Nix became only the third player in franchise history to record three-plus wins with four-plus passing touchdowns, joining Hall-of-Famers John Elway and Peyton Manning.
Thoroughly outplaying early MVP candidate Dak Prescott, Nix completed 19-of-29 passes for 247 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception during Denver's Week 8 blowout, posting a 117.4 QB rating. It was his finest showing of the season — and one of the best of his young career.
“[Head] Coach [Sean Payton] liked our week of practice. We all thought the urgency was up," Nix said after the game. "We have to go stack weeks and have a similar vibe this week and make sure that we are practice hard Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, so we can come out here and do that performance over and over. It’s tough when you get later in the season, bodies get more sore, you get banged up, it’s tough to stay mentally sharp and mentally tough to do it over and over again. We have good leadership and that is what we have to do again.”
Through eight games, Nix is tied for the fifth-most touchdown passes (15) while ranking seventh in passing yards (1,803), 17th in QBR (58.7), and 56th in interceptions (5). He's also tallied three rushing scores as the 6-2 Broncos have won five straight and currently lead the AFC West.
Perhaps most encouragingly, Nix displayed the ability to battle back from both a bad interception on Sunday and two straight uneven outings the weeks prior — traits that epitomize a franchise signal-caller.
“I just owe it to the team," he told reporters in his postgame press conference. "You cannot go into a shell for the rest of the game. That is not going to do anybody any good, including myself. I definitely was not happy about it, but what can I do, go back and change it? I have to move forward. I can only change the future and go make the plays in front of me. That is what we did.”
He added: “We got a lot of potential. We played really well on all cylinders. Run game, pass game, third downs, base downs, we played well in the red zone and scored points. I think only one field goal. We played well when we needed to. Our defense played well and got us the ball back a lot. Overall, it was a really good performance by us.”