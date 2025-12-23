Report: Broncos QB Bo Nix Earns Spot in 2026 NFL Pro Bowl

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been named a second alternate for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.

Nix's selection comes after six of his Broncos teammates were announced as Pro Bowl starters: right guard Quinn Meinerz, left tackle Garett Bolles, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, defensive end Zach Allen, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Coming off a record-setting rookie campaign, Nix has propelled the 12-3 Broncos to their best mark since 1998's Super Bowl-winning iteration, completing 348 passes for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions through 15 games, adding 265 yards and four scores on the ground.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

With a victory over the Chiefs on Thursday, Nix would record the second-most wins (23) by any QB across his first two seasons in NFL history. His chance to rewrite history was dashed in last Sunday's 34-20 loss to Jacksonville during which Nix committed a pair of turnovers.

"I think if you are not hunting, somebody is after you, and if you’re after somebody else, then they’re the ones being in a tough spot. I think right now we have put ourselves in a great spot, in a great position," Nix said after the game. "Everybody, we’re going to get their best shot respectively. We’re also continuing to try to go out there and find wins ourselves. I think you just can’t become complacent in this situation, and I don’t think we have by any means. I think we just came out a little bit… Didn’t fire on every single cylinder, and we got caught. Sometimes that happens. It’s football, especially when you play this many games in the league, against really good competition and teams. We have to respond well, and it’s going to show a lot about our team.”

Nix could be called in to replace one of the three AFC quarterbacks — Buffalo's Josh Allen, Los Angeles' Justin Herbert, and New England's Drake Maye — should they reach the Super Bowl.

And the league will need to find another alternate if Nix does.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) practices before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ready for X-Mas

More than a few Broncos fans held their breath during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, as Nix absorbed multiple hits, including an awkward lower-body blow. Fortunately, the franchise signal-caller emerged from the defeat unscathed and was not listed on Monday's estimated injury report.

Nix and company will aim to rebound against a sinking Chiefs squad whose defense ranks 16th in yards per play and 12th against the pass. Kansas City is also tied for 28th in takeaways and tied for 21st in sacks and interceptions.

"It’s just one of those that will reset you and put you back in, get you back to where you need to be," Nix said Sunday on moving past Jacksonville to the short-week Chiefs showdown. "It’ll put you in a good mindset if you’ll let it. And like I said, you can’t let this one linger. We have to move on and attack this week on just a short couple of days.”