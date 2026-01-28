Everything You Need to Know About Broncos' 2026 Draft Picks & Order

As the Denver Broncos prepare for the offseason , one of the most important things to know is how much draft capital they will have to replenish the roster.

While free agency is one option to improve the roster, the NFL draft is generally the best place to do it. The draft gives the Broncos a chance to add younger talent they can develop, who can hopefully contribute for multiple seasons on a cost-controlled contract.

The Broncos are set to have seven draft picks for sure, with a potential for more. Currently, the Broncos are projected to have two compensatory picks from unrestricted free agents they lost to other teams during the 2025 offseason.

Here's a brief overview of the picks the Broncos will have.

Round 1, Pick 30

The Broncos finished 30th overall in the order in the first round, by way of reaching the AFC championship game and having a better overall record than the Los Angeles Rams, who reached the NFC title game.

Round 2, Pick 62

The Broncos fall in the same order of the draft in the second round as in the first.

Round 3, Pick 94

The same applies to the Broncos in the third round.

Round 4, Pick 108

This is a pick the Broncos received from the Saints when they sent wide receiver Devaughn Vele to New Orleans. This one comes early in the fourth round.

Round 4, Pick 130

This is the Broncos' own fourth-rounder, which falls here by way of their finish for the season.

Round 5, Pick 168

The Broncos' fifth-round spot was also determined by their season finish.

Round 7, Pick 246

The Broncos have no sixth-round pick, which was sent to the New York Jets in the trade for defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. Thus, after the fifth round, the Broncos will wait until this pick to make another selection, assuming they don't acquire another pick in a trade.

The remaining two are projected picks the Broncos might receive based on the compensatory pick formula.

Round 7, Pick 251 (Comp)

This is a projected pick the Broncos would receive for losing running back Javonte Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

Round 7, Pick 255 (Comp)

This is a projected pick the Broncos would receive for losing punter Riley Dixon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Takeaway

It remains to be seen if the Broncos will receive a compensatory pick for Vance Joseph being hired as a head coach by another team. Joseph has had several interviews but has not been hired this coaching cycle. There are only two jobs left open.

The Broncos could also gain or lose draft capital depending on what they do in the trade market.

While it won't be easy to find an impact player with the No. 30 overall pick, that's what happens when a team makes the playoffs. However, I would imagine Broncos fans would believe that making a late pick in the first round is worth it for earning a playoff trip.

We'll know more in the weeks to come exactly where the Broncos will stand with draft capital once compensatory picks are finalized.

