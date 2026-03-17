Instant Grade: Broncos Acquire WR Jaylen Waddle via Trade

The Denver Broncos finally made a move, orchestrating a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Broncos gave up a first and third-round pick this year, plus swapped fourth-rounders with the Dolphins in exchange for Waddle.

If this trade didn't happen, the Broncos were likely to use their first-round pick — No. 30 overall — on a wide receiver. From there, the team would have to develop said receiver and eventually hope to get the type of production Waddle can provide from the jump.

Losing the third-rounder stings a bit, but again, juxtaposed with the quality of Denver's 2026 roster and what Waddle brings to the table, nobody at Broncos HQ is going to be losing any sleep over it. The Broncos will still have six selections in the 2026 NFL draft, and much like 2022 (Nik Bonitto) and 2023 (Marvin Mims Jr.), their second-round pick will have to be a hit.

Waddle is Still Young

Waddle is only 27 and is entering his sixth NFL season. Drafted out of Alabama at No. 6 overall by the Dolphins, he went on to immediately deliver three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Waddle's production only began to dip when Miami's quarterback play also declined.

The injuries, especially the concussions, that Tua Tagovailoa dealt with impacted the Dolphins' product on the field, and with wide receiver being a quarterback-dependent position, Waddle's stats suffered. But he still caught 65 passes for over 900 yards last season, despite the Dolphins' regression, which led to the dismissal of head coach Mike McDaniel and the eye-popping release of Tagovailoa.

The Broncos have lacked that blazing, twitched-up, route-running specialist that Waddle is for years. Some hoped that Mims could eventually develop into that type of receiver, but for whatever reason, it hasn't happened yet.

Mims now enters a contract year with his future very much up in the air. The Broncos would be wise to let the 2026 season play out and see how life with Waddle and Mims might look, especially with a young, ascending quarterback in Bo Nix and a new offensive play-calling wunderkid in Davis Webb.

Salary Cap Impact

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Waddle will earn a $16.6 million base salary in 2026, but because of the way his 2024 extension was structured by the Dolphins, he'll only count for $5.9 million on Denver's salary cap. The Dolphins, meanwhile, will eat $26.3 million in dead cap because they paid him a massive signing bonus when he signed his new extension two years ago.

Much like the Russell Wilson extension in Denver back in 2022, the Dolphins moved Waddle before he ever played an actual snap under the new deal. Hence the dead money.

That means Waddle isn't as costly to the Broncos' salary cap as he could be. Over the next three years, he will count for $68.6 million on Denver's salary cap, with $41.3 million guaranteed, per Over The Cap .

That means that Denver can go all-in for two years, and after the 2027 season, re-examine where things stand with Waddle, especially as it relates to Nix's coming payday. We can't quite say that the Broncos got one of the NFL's deadliest playmakers "on the cheap," but it was a bargain of sorts.

That's especially true when you consider that the first-rounder Denver gave up was No. 30 overall. In other words, a late-first-rounder. The Broncos retain their second-rounder with several more picks from Rounds 4-7.

Nix's Arsenal Grows

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) celebrates with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nix now has a de facto No. 1 receiver to test opponents and command attention. No longer will defenses be able to double-team Courtland Sutton without potentially paying a dear price.

Throw in what tight end Evan Engram brings to the table as a big slot, the rushing efficiency of J.K. Dobbins, and the "Joker" Wildcard that RJ Harvey presents, and Nix's arsenal suddenly looks far more balanced and threatening than it did at season's end. Let's also not forget that Denver is returning its starting five upfront, so Nix will likely finish as one of the NFL's least-sacked quarterbacks once again.

It will be interesting to see what impact Waddle's arrival has on the outlooks of Mims, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant, but at the very least, it provides the latter two with the additional time to develop and ripen on the vine. Waddle is entering just his age-28 season, but Sutton will be 31 in October, so the Broncos will need some viable answers for the future.

With Sutton as the X receiver and Waddle as the Z, the Broncos will have some interesting options in the slot. It will likely depend on the matchups and the relative down-and-distance situations, but it's a far more favorable situation sending in Franklin, Mims, or Bryant as your No. 3 receiver than the No. 2.

The Broncos have won a lot of ball games with Nix under center, but the offense has yet to fully blossom into juggernaut status. Finishing 10th in scoring in 2024 and 10th in total yards last year wasn't nothing, but the Broncos need more.

The Waddle move signals the Broncos' recognition of that fact, and they're awareness of the Nix timeline. Nix will only be on a cost-controlled contract for two more years, then it will be time to pay him the big bucks.

All-In Now

That means the Broncos must push all their chips in on swinging for the Super Bowl fences in 2026 and 2027. Waddle's arrival improves the Broncos' chances of winning the Big One while Nix is still cheap.

Overall, I'm very high on the Waddle trade. Yes, it was expensive, but he gives the Broncos that missing weapon that could, in theory, help get Nix and the offense over the hump and make them much more difficult to handle for opposing defenses.

Combine that with the Broncos' returning the majority of their star-studded defense, including coordinator Vance Joseph, and fans have to be feeling much better about this team's 2026 outlook. That first week of free agency was a head-scratcher, but we now know why the Broncos were reluctant to go spend money on outside free agents.

They had the Waddle trade in the wind. Credit to Broncos GM George Paton for getting the deal done. It's a big win for this team.