Broncos Bracing For a Known Offensive Threat bs. Jaguars

When the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town on Sunday, the Denver Broncos will be seeing one familiar face in wide receiver Tim Patrick . However, the Jaguars have another receiver whom the Broncos know well, but as an opponent.

The Jaguars acquired wideout Jakobi Meyers via trade last month, and the former Las Vegas Raiders star has wasted little time getting up to speed in Jacksonville. Although he's only played six games as a Jaguar, Meyers has made his presence felt, and Broncos' defensive coordinator Vance Joseph knows he's got to have a plan for the veteran playmaker.

“He’s made a huge difference. When you watch the early part of the season without Jakobi, it’s a good offense still, but he’s added a toughness, a smarts that veteran receivers add to an offense," Joseph said on Thursday. "The quarterback likes going to this receiver and that’s something that they’ve worked out fairly quickly."

Meyers has averaged 59.1 receiving yards since becoming a Jaguar. Extrapolated over an entire season, that's a 1,000-yard-level impact, but Meyers brings much more to the table for Jacksonville.

"He’s a blocker. We faced him twice a year for three years now, and he’s always been a good player," Joseph said of Meyers. "His toughness [and] consistency as a player has helped this offense go to the next level.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Payton's Scouting Report on Meyers

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) take a knee during an injury time out in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With three touchdowns already, Meyers' impact for the Jaguars hasn't gone unnoticed by Broncos' head coach Sean Payton either. Payton was likely happy to see Meyers traded out of the division, but the Broncos still have to face him this week.

“He’s a real good player. We know him… I think it was the week before we played the Raiders. So that was the good news," Payton said of Meyers on Wednesday. "Then the bad news was, ‘Well, we’re going to see him later.’"

Payton provided an even more specific scouting report on the 6-foot-2, 200-pound veteran receiver.

"He’s, I would say, a real good route runner. He’s one of those guys that catches the ball with his feet on the ground always," Payton said of Meyers. "So real strong hands. He does a lot of things well, and that was a good addition for them, for what they do and what they’re wanting to do offensively.”

The Jaguars are playing good football offensively, and they field one of the NFL's best defenses. With Trevor Lawrence contributing six touchdowns from scrimmage last week (five passing and one rushing), the Jaguars are a formidable opponent, but it's nothing new for this red-hot Broncos team.

The Jaguars have a five-game winning streak rolling, so they've got some momentum, too. Last week, Joseph had to game-plan for a long-time Bronco killer in Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who had himself a game. But Denver prevailed.

With the potential of winning the AFC West and securing the No. 1 seed still on the table, the Broncos can't afford to lose this game, especially against a playoff-caliber Conference opponent. Expect this one to be another classic rock fight at Mile High.

More Must-Read Broncos-Jaguars Coverage