Broncos' Buzz About RJ Harvey Portends Well for TNF Tilt vs. Raiders
There was a time when Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was looking to fall in love with a quarterback, but then he tumbled head over heels for Oregon's Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL draft.
While that pressing need under center is increasingly being fulfilled by Nix, up until recently, Payton was still searching for a bona fide "joker" within his offense. Perhaps now that Payton can stop stressing and overly fixating on filling the "joker" void, as things are finally falling into place.
Over the course of the last three games, second-round rookie running back RJ Harvey has notched a receiving touchdown in each contest. He scored three touchdowns in Week 8's win over the Dallas Cowboys, and his emergence as a dynamic weapon has been tantalizing.
On Wednesday, Payton explained how Harvey has realized the Broncos' hopes that he'd bring some 'joker' traits to the table, once again comparing him to the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara. It could portend well for Harvey's role vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
“What we saw, it was kind of the opposite of Kamara. What we saw with Kamara was the receiving. We saw the rushing but… With RJ, we saw this dynamic rusher, but we also knew," Payton said. "His senior year, we got to see rails [routes] and you saw soft hands. You knew he played quarterback. It’s hard to predict sometimes that a certain play is going to develop, but his body stature and his agility before contact, all of those things we really liked.”
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Soft Hands
When you throw in the rock-solid production that Denver's undisputed No. 1 ball-carrier, J.K. Dobbins, has provided, working Harvey's super soft hands into the offensive mix was a no-brainer. The dual threat Harvey offers this offense is the very definition of the 'joker' role, so we're now seeing a classic case of Payton putting two and two together to more fully accommodate the rookie's burgeoning skill set.
Furthermore, Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is high on Harvey's hands and natural playmaking instincts, suggesting an ever-increasing role is almost guaranteed for Harvey moving forward.
“I think obviously there’s a skillset there. Good hands. He [Harvey] is athletic," Lombardi said. "Then I think his experience as a quarterback, I think when you’ve played that position, you can see the game a little more holistically. He has great feel, great instincts, and you add all those things together, and he’s a good runner, and he’s a good receiver and a valuable piece. I think it’s a combination of athletic ability, and intelligence, and football I.Q. and good instincts. All those things go together, and we’re real excited about him.”
Just how shrewd the free-agent acquisition of the affable, always-focused Dobbins has been cannot be underestimated either. After all, the presence of a willing and able mentor like Dobbins has allowed Harvey to learn so much more and pick up plenty of good habits along the way.
Sutton Likes What He Sees
That was a key factor that Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton touched on: the talented rookie is showing what it takes to be a good pro.
"I’m always messing with him because he’s a very smart and humble dude that… He doesn’t say much; he just kind of goes out there. He’s really good at what he does," Sutton said of Harvey. "It’s fun to watch him go out there and perform. He gets excited when he makes good plays, but he’s not a boastful young guy. You come across some dudes that may be very boastful about themselves.
"He’s not that guy. He’s very humble, he’s very willing to learn and listen to guys around him. Seeing him adhere to some of the stuff that J.K. is trying to drop knowledge on him or some of the older guys on the offense trying to… Whether it’s recovery, whether it’s at practice, whatever it may be, he’s always willing to learn and listen."
Just like all the aspiring jokers who've gone before him, Harvey has the God-given ability to jitterbug and use his quick feet to avoid contact and gain yards at top speed. Sutton sounded quite impressed, but maybe even a little bit envious of how slippery Harvey is when the opposition tacklers close in on him.
"Man, RJ’s just a fun guy to watch. "I was messing with him this morning about, I said, ‘Man, I don’t know what kind of program I need to get on. I need to get on the RJ Harvey program about not getting hit,'" Sutton said. "Something about him getting hit on the sideline. These dudes are trying to go over there and hit him hard on the sideline and he just boom, bump off them boys. I think it’s hilarious, he just goes out there and be as sturdy as he is. (Laughs) RJ’s great, man. I’m excited to continue watch him grow and develop and see where his talents ultimately take him.”
If you listen to all the buzz that emerged yesterday, combined with the recent evidence in games, it's plain to see that Harvey is on the right overall career trajectory. Even so, publicly anointing him as the Broncos' new 'joker' running back will only risk losing the element of surprise, so keeping him as a secret weapon makes a lot of sense.