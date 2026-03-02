Broncos Draft Watch: Day 4 Combine Underperformers | OL

The NFL Combine is officially over. The offensive linemen took the field on Sunday and teams were looking for the next great players in the trenches.

Many of those O-line prospects thrived on the Lucas Oil Stadium field, helping their draft stock. The Denver Broncos were there, and while have a good set of starters, their depth is questionable, and they have plenty of questions about the future of their line.

In previous days of the Combine, I included measurements, but this time they will be excluded, as questions have arisen about the accuracy of the measurements, particularly the arm length coming out of Indianapolis. Instead, we will examine 10 underperformers for their athletic testing and 10 for their on-field drills.

Athletic Testing

Garrett DiGiorgio | IOL | UCLA

DiGiorgio has great size and had a chance to show he could be worth a shot at tackle, but his 10-yard split is far below the threshold for tackles. The issue is that he may be too tall to live at guard, especially with pad-level issues.

Ar’maj Reed-Adams | IOL | Texas A&M

The explosive testing from Reed-Adams raises a few red flags, but he wasn’t too far below the thresholds for interior players. Like DiGiorgio, Reed-Adams may not get a shot at tackle as a result.

Kage Casey | OT | Boise State

For tackles specifically, you look for a 1.75-second 10-yard split, and Casey came in at 1.85. Teams look for that initial burst from blockers as it translates to pulling and climbing in the run game.

Fernando Carmona | IOL | Arkansas

Carmona had a rough set of athletic test results overall when compared to tackle thresholds, but for guards, it was better, though some were still below ideal.

Febechi Nwaiwu | IOL | Oklahoma

While he has a cool pronunciation (Wee-woo), the athletic testing was concerning. Nwaiwu didn’t run the 40-yard dash, but the jumps were concerning, and the 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle weren’t ideal.

DJ Campbell | IOL | Texas

The 40 and 10-yard split times were great for an IOL, but the jumps were on the less-than-ideal as they were among the worst for the whole Combine, let alone offensive line, specifically.

J.C. Davis | OT | Illinois

Davis is in a similar situation as Campbell, where the 40 and 10-yard split was fine, but the jumps were less-than-ideal.

Kadyn Proctor | OT | Alabama

Proctor jumped well, including a great vertical for his size. The issue with Proctor was the 10-yard split, where you want to see a little more of that initial burst than you got.

Evan Beerntsen | IOL | Nebraska

Beerntsen did well overall with the athletic testing, but his broad jump was concerning. There is a lot of athleticism at this position in this class, so one bad test does stand out.

Alan Herron | OT | Maryland

The full 40 was good for Herron, but the 10-yard split was a red flag for a tackle prospect, and his agility drills didn’t raise questions, but checked boxes in a bad way.

On-Field Drills

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (OL16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dametrious Crownover | OT | Texas A&M

Crownover is tall and top-heavy, which made his movements very disjointed. His movement issues were made really obvious in the pull drills and screen drill, and his feet aren’t overly quick.

Alex Harkey | IOL | Oregon

Harkey is a downhill player, and his footwork and pulling technique were rough in the drills. He would need significant development as a puller before being placed in a scheme where guards are asked to pull often.

Logan Taylor | OL | Boston College

There are going to be a lot of conversations about where Taylor ends up. He is tall and plays high for life as a guard, but his movement and kick slide issues make it hard to be a tackle.

Joshua Braun | IOL | Kentucky

Braun had questions about his movement skills, but his punch technique stood out as an even bigger problem during his drills.

Travis Burke | OT | Memphis

Teams that employ a downhill scheme will like Burke, but they can’t be asking him to do too much movement to the outside as a puller or in the screen game.

Chris Adams | OL | Memphis

Adams is a disjointed mover, with his lower body disconnected from his upper, which can make it difficult to mirror edges in the NFL and get him moved inside. A move inside comes with concerns over his footwork and movement skills.

Carver Willis | OT | Washington

With his size, you expect better movement from Willis than what he showed. He was struggling to sink in drills and was consistently upright.

Beau Stephens | IOL | Iowa

Stephens had one of the best mirror drills, but he struggled with the other drills, and he should’ve nailed them. The movement skills are there on tape, so you’d go back and watch and keep an eye out for improvements at his pro day.

Billy Schrauth | IOL | Notre Dame

Schrauth has medical questions, but he also has a lot of technical questions, and the Combine didn’t answer any of those questions. In fact, there may be more questions coming out of Indy than when entering the Combine.

Brian Parker II | OL | Duke

Parker is expected to move inside to center, and his drill work is fine for a center. You wish to see better footwork. He is here because his drill work confirmed he shouldn’t be a tackle in the NFL.